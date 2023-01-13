ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qwdaw_0kDraZvu00

Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia.

Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of F5 count of possession of drugs.

Dudley is currently in the Jefferson County Justice Center pending arraignment.

Officials are saying they are looking for a second suspect as part of the investigation.

The Steubenville K-9 Unit and Steubenville Police assisted on the search

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 7

Connie Nania
4d ago

If you read some of these articles,these people have multiple arrests,why are they out in street? Our local liberal judges and magistrates are to blamethe previous article mentioned someone who was breaking into cars,had pleaded guilty last year to trying to drown her child in a bathtub in a hotel!! Why is she out running around is this not a felony????

Reply
4
Related
Lootpress

Fentanyl traffickers admit guilt, forfeit more than $200,000

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Cleveland man and a Wheeling woman pled guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges, admitting that they conspired to distribute significant quantities of the lethal drug. Solomon Eli Watters, 27, of Cleveland, and Chelsea Marion Banks, 26, of Wheeling, appeared in federal court today and admitted...
WHEELING, WV
whbc.com

Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
CANTON, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Ohio man accused of multiple thefts from Home Depot

Cranberry Township police accused an Ohio man of 11 retail thefts from a Home Depot location last week, according to charging documents. The store is requesting more than $8,000 in restitution for the stolen items. John C. Purucker Jr., 69, of Youngstown, Ohio, was charged Friday with four counts of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 46-year-old man listed as homeless and previously with a Massillon address faces kidnapping and other charges in Alliance. They say Jason Krach used a knife to force a female driver and another person in a car to continue driving, despite a police pursuit, according to Alliance police.
ALLIANCE, OH
WFMJ.com

Man sent to prison for firing shot as Marshals arrest him at Austintown hotel

A federal judge has ordered prison time for a man who authorities say fired a shot as U.S. Marshals were arresting him at an Austintown hotel. Michael Burns, 50, of Canton was sentenced last week to eight years in prison following his conviction on charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a federal officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two charged after police chase through Canfield gated community

The usual quiet of a gated community in Canfield was interrupted by the sound of a siren as police chased a Jeep through the neighborhood early Thursday. A Canfield Police Officer says he began following a Jeep that got into Hunter’s Woods main exit gate at around 1 a.m. Police say the Jeep was speeding, driving recklessly, going over a curb and nearly striking the gate.
CANFIELD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

13-year-old boy arrested, facing homicide charge following deadly Clairton shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 13-year-old boy charged in the fatal shooting of another teenager in Clairton has turned himself into police.Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, surrendered to police on Tuesday morning, Allegheny County Police said. He is charged with homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.The shooting happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. when first  responders were first called out to Wilson Avenue.A teenage boy was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Chase Jones.Rich-Cabbagestalk was playing video games with Jones and two other people when a witness said they heard a gunshot and Rich-Cabbagestalk said "I shot him," investigators said.Another witness says Rich-Cabbagestalk said, "I'm sorry," and said that he had shot Jones.Witnesses told police Rich-Cabbagestalk fled the scene and a gun was located by police officers near the area he ran towards when he left the home.Police say Rich-Cabbagestalk is a student at Clairton City School District. He is now being held in the Allegheny County Jail.The district is closed today "due to a tragedy that occurred in our community."Counselors will be made available to any students in need.
CLAIRTON, PA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

83K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy