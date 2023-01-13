Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – New Law Hurting Farm Worker Paychecks / Where Should Homeless Shelter Go?
In this week’s episode, we discuss a new California law that impacts the overtime hours for Californian farmworkers. Also, where should Fresno’s next homeless shelter go? Downtown Fresno may be a viable option according to one city leader. Special guests:. Mike Alamari, President, Pacific Farm Management. Miguel Arias,...
GV Wire
Fresno Businessman-Philanthropist John Shehadey Lived a Robust, Action-Filled Life
John Lawrence Shehadey, a scion of the Producers Dairy family whose zest for life led to him to tackle numerous business activities, support nonprofits, climb Mt. Whitney, travel the world from St. Petersburg to Tahiti, certify as a scuba diver at age 72, and skydive at age 80, died Jan. 4 at a Fresno hospital. Mr. Shehadey was 83.
GV Wire
Fresno State Alum Couple Donates $100K to Business School
Fresno State alumni Jim and Chelisa Vagim and their daughters, Madeline and Georgia, believe university faculty play an essential role in student success and community development, which is why they have donated $100,000 to the Craig School of Business to support faculty research. “Faculty are forming our future generations, so...
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Should Fresno convert Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a bid to solve the homeless crisis in Fresno, should the solution be to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?. Governor Newsom’s ultimate plan to end homelessness back when he was the mayor of San Francisco has fallen significantly short. The governor says ending the homeless crisis starts in the communities it is happening in. Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi discuss on the Sunday Morning Matters panel.
yourcentralvalley.com
PANEL: Did Mother Nature become the best political endorsement for Measure C
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – This week’s Sunday Morning Matters panel features Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi. The two spoke about water storage and whether the recent rains will help make water storage a political priority.
IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Supervisor Poythress says Madera Community Hospital will never fully reopen, says Bonta ‘overplayed his hand’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Madera Community Hospital shut all its clinics this week and all patients have been transferred and a job fair was held for those employees now out of work. Madera residents must now travel nearly 30 miles to Fresno to receive health care and Central Valley...
Fresno makes Forbes’ best CA cities to live in 2023 list, but where?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno has made the list of Forbes‘ “Best Places To Live In California In 2023”. For their study, Forbes analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. According to the study, Fresno […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
Hanford Sentinel
Protesters at Hanford intersection oppose traffic circle, seek greater transparency
A small group of protesters held signs at the corner of Seventh and Douty streets on Saturday protesting a roundabout that was approved for the intersection by the Hanford City Council on Dec. 20. “I say that we leave it like it is," said Hanford resident and protester Bob Ramos,...
GV Wire
School Lunches Are No. 1 Gripe for Fresno Students and Parents. Board Workshop is Wednesday.
When the Fresno Unified School District recently held listening sessions with students, parents, and teachers about their top concerns, there was a clear consensus among students and parents that school lunches are a big problem. “Better food for lunch” was the No. 1 theme for pretty much all student groups,...
KTVU FOX 2
California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff
GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
KMPH.com
Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
IDENTIFIED: Football game fight ends in homicide in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man for homicide after a fight at a football party on Saturday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that shortly before 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a home on the 2700 block of North […]
sjvsun.com
Bonta’s bluff played role in Madera Hospital’s sudden collapse, Madera Co. lawmaker says.
Madera County Supervisor Rob Poythress isn’t fully blaming California Attorney General Rob Bonta for the closure of Madera Community Hospital – instead pointing the ultimate finger at the state’s Medi-Cal reimbursement system. But Poythress did not mince words about Bonta’s handling of the situation, calling the Attorney...
KMJ
Man Walks Into Store With Gun, Out With Cash In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
6 victims of Goshen, California massacre identified; suspects still at large
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identities of six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen, California – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa
January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
Comments / 0