Fresno, CA

GV Wire

Fresno Businessman-Philanthropist John Shehadey Lived a Robust, Action-Filled Life

John Lawrence Shehadey, a scion of the Producers Dairy family whose zest for life led to him to tackle numerous business activities, support nonprofits, climb Mt. Whitney, travel the world from St. Petersburg to Tahiti, certify as a scuba diver at age 72, and skydive at age 80, died Jan. 4 at a Fresno hospital. Mr. Shehadey was 83.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Fresno State Alum Couple Donates $100K to Business School

Fresno State alumni Jim and Chelisa Vagim and their daughters, Madeline and Georgia, believe university faculty play an essential role in student success and community development, which is why they have donated $100,000 to the Craig School of Business to support faculty research. “Faculty are forming our future generations, so...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

PANEL: Should Fresno convert Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a bid to solve the homeless crisis in Fresno, should the solution be to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?. Governor Newsom’s ultimate plan to end homelessness back when he was the mayor of San Francisco has fallen significantly short. The governor says ending the homeless crisis starts in the communities it is happening in. Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi discuss on the Sunday Morning Matters panel.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bicycle Accident Fatality on Golden State Boulevard in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a fatal bicycle accident on Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Multiple parties contacted 911 to report a vehicle versus bicycle accident in the area at approximately 11:10 p.m., according to Fresno PD. Details on the Fatal Bicycle Accident on...
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California family of 6 killed in cartel-style execution: Sheriff

GOSHEN, Calif. - Officials said the shooting that left a family of six dead in Central California was the result of a cartel-style execution. The family, including a 16-year-old mom and her 10-month-old baby, was found shot to death early Monday morning at a home in Goshen, the Tulare County Sheriff's office said.
GOSHEN, CA
KMPH.com

Woman's purse taken after she left it at local restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman is now pleading for the return of her purse after the grandmother of two forgot it at a Fresno restaurant. [UPDATE] Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse...
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Walks Into Store With Gun, Out With Cash In Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

6 victims of Goshen, California massacre identified; suspects still at large

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released the identities of six people killed in what was described as a “massacre” in Goshen, California – as well as information about a reward for information in the investigation. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says that on Monday at 3:38 a.m. the Tulare […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man wanted for killing man through wall in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in the January 2 homicide in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, shortly after 4:40 p.m. officers from the Northwest Policing District responded to the 4100 block of North Blythe Avenue regarding a shooting victim inside an apartment. Officers and EMS personnel arrived […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Tax Relief for Californians Impacted by Winter Storms – Counties Include Fresno, Merced, Madera, and Mariposa

January 13, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians impacted by winter storms are now eligible to claim a deduction for a disaster loss and will have more time to file their taxes. “Whether it’s more time to file your taxes or getting a deduction, this tax relief will support Californians who have been impacted by the ongoing storms battering the state,” said Governor Newsom. “California is working swiftly to get people back on their feet and help communities recover.”
CALIFORNIA STATE

