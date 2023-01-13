FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In a bid to solve the homeless crisis in Fresno, should the solution be to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena into a homeless shelter?. Governor Newsom’s ultimate plan to end homelessness back when he was the mayor of San Francisco has fallen significantly short. The governor says ending the homeless crisis starts in the communities it is happening in. Clovis City Councilmember Diane Pearce and Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi discuss on the Sunday Morning Matters panel.

