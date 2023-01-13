Read full article on original website
New Director At Pioneers Museum
(Pioneers Museum Board of Directors)....They have chosen a new Museum Director. Caitlin Chavez was named to the position. Museum Curator Jurg Heuberger said the Board felt Caitlin was the best fit for this museum. He said her professional background in higher education and museums, her enthusiasm and her ideas along with her personal charm seem to be exactly what the museum needs. Chavez moved to the Valley from Southeast Texas in August. She said since moving to the Valley she has fallen in love with Imperial County's Landscape and local community. Chavez said it was an honor to serve as Pioneers Museum's Director. She has worked as an adjunct instructor of Art History at Imperial Valley College and as Instructor of Arts and Humanities at Lamar State College Orange in Orange Texas. She has also worked as an intern in the public relations and curatorial departments at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
Chicken Crosses the Road
El Centro Police were busy with chicken calls on Tuesday. At about 11:25 a.m., police were notified that there were 4 chickens walking in the street in the area of Waterman and Cruikshank Streets. Officers contacted a woman that was nearby and it was determined that they were her chickens. The birds were moved out of the road and the woman was issued a citation for an unrelated parking violation.
Hospital Update
(PMHD Officials report to City Council)....Brawley City Council met Tuesday evening. During the meeting, the council received a report on the controversial hospital situation in Imperial County. Attending the meeting was Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District Board President Katie Alcantra Santillan and Interim PMHD Executive Officer Damon Sorenson. The Interim CEO said he could only comment on what pertained to the Brawley facility. Sorenson said he was not privy to what El Centro Regional Medical Center was going through. He said in Early January he was informed by El Centro Regional that they would be closing their Obstetrics and Pediatric Departments. He said the following day, the departments were closed in El Centro. Sorenson said Brawley was able to take over the services, by rearranging their operations and by being able to hire 25 staff members that had been let go by ECRMC. He said El Centro Officials also spoke with him about a plan to merge the two hospitals into one large Health district, and then sell the new District to an outside entity. Sorenson said PMHD would be interested in a merger, but not in the selling of the District. Any other information, he said, would have to come from El Centro. He did tell the Brawley City Council he would keep them up to date on any future discussion he had with Ecrmc officials. A video of the presentation is available on the City of Brawley Facebook page.
Man Climbs Tower
A man was detained after climbing a communications tower in El Centro. Police responded to the area of the 700 block of La Brucherie shortly after 3:00 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a man climbing a communications tower. The man eventually made it about 50 feet up the tower before he decided to come down. The man was detained by police and then turned over to Imperial County Mental Health Services.
IID To Hold 2 Special Meetings
(The Imperial Irrigation District to meet Tuesday)....It is not a regulary scheduled meeting. It will be two special Meetings. At 12:00 pm, the IID Board will convene at the new El Centro Library for a study session. There will be an overview of Water Department Operations. That will be followed by an Overview of Energy Department operations. Public comments will be taken at the start of the study session. The second special meeting will be held at Condit Auditorium beginning at 2:30 pm. The Board will hear Public Comments and then go into closed session. The only item on the agenda is discussion of the General Manager position. If the Board takes any action during the closed session, it will be announced after the meeting.
Slight Increase In COVID Cases
(COVID 19 numbers updated)....The numbers are provided by the County Public Health Department. New numbers were released Tuesday morning. The new numbers indicate there are now 224 active cases of COVID 19 in Imperial County, up from the 219 cases reported last Thursday. Fatalities attributed to the virus have also gone up. There have now been 966 deaths attributed to COVID 19 in Imperial County, up from 961 reported Thursday. The latest COVID 19 Tier Metrics for Imperial County Indicates new cases per day per 100,000 population at 13.30 with a positivity rate of 14.9%.
