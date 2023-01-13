MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal charges have been filed in a sexual battery and robbery case that reportedly happened outside of University Mall last weekend. 16 News Now previously spoke with the victim, who identified herself as Ariana Simms of Elkhart. She told 16 News Now that she was in the parking lot of the mall with her 4-year-old daughter on Sunday, Jan. 15, when she says a man pulled up next to her, grabbed her, took her money and credit cards, snatched her keys, and allegedly threatened to kill her.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO