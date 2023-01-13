Read full article on original website
WNDU
Security changes go into effect at County-City Building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re heading to the County-City Building, you’re going to notice some changes!. Following last week’s resolution, new security measures are now in place! According to the county commissioners, there’s now an employee-only entrance on the southside of the building. Another...
WNDU
South Bend restaurants dealing with increasing egg prices
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You really want to pay attention to that budget, especially with egg prices continuing to climb. But it’s not just affecting the price you pay at the store. Some local restaurants are feeling the pinch too. The owner of South Bend’s Early Bird Eatery,...
95.3 MNC
South Bend trash pickup service delayed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The City of South Bend’s trash pickup service will be delayed by one day due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16. Trash pickup for regular Monday customers will happen on Tuesday, and so on. City offices, as well as many county and federal offices, as well as most schools and banks will be closed, as well.
WNDU
Community Service Breakfast kicks off MLK Day Celebration in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 37th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration and Recognition in South Bend kicked off on Monday morning with the Community Service Breakfast at the Century Center. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance. The program also featured musical performances and award presentations. The...
WNDU
Cass County K9 Nellie retires
WNDU
Indiana Black Expo holds commemorative MLK march in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the people of Elkhart celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. The city’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo hosted the event. Many turned out to march from Civic Plaza to Community Missionary Baptist Church for a short program. Chapter leader Robert Taylor says events...
WNDU
Marching to remember; South Bend honors MLK
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - All over the country, communities are coming together to honor Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to reiterate his dream of all people uniting as one human race. Locally, city and community leaders gathered at the County-City Building before marching to the Century Center,...
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Johnson Road near Michigan City re-opens after vehicle crashes into utility pole
Michigan City. Ind. — UPDATE: Johnson Road near Michigan City re-opened early Wednesday morning, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. The road was previously closed Tuesday afternoon after a car hit a utility pole. ----------- ORIGINAL STORY ------------ A stretch of Johnson Road near Michigan City is completely...
WNDU
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning stabbing in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing Tuesday morning in South Bend. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers were called around 11:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Haney Avenue on reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found...
WNDU
Elkhart Community Schools announces busing changes
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - After completing a mid-year evaluation of its school bus routes, Elkhart Community Schools says some bus routes will be combined starting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. In a Facebook post, the district says combining routes will help “ensure buses are running efficiently” and allow “more flexibility to...
WNDU
Formal charges filed in attack, robbery outside University Park Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Formal charges have been filed in a sexual battery and robbery case that reportedly happened outside of University Mall last weekend. 16 News Now previously spoke with the victim, who identified herself as Ariana Simms of Elkhart. She told 16 News Now that she was in the parking lot of the mall with her 4-year-old daughter on Sunday, Jan. 15, when she says a man pulled up next to her, grabbed her, took her money and credit cards, snatched her keys, and allegedly threatened to kill her.
WNDU
Benton Harbor not increasing number of marijuana retailers in city
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The number of marijuana retail licenses in Benton Harbor will remain at six. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, city commissioners were considering increasing the number of retail licenses to nine during their meeting on Tuesday. However, some commissioners said they were afraid that nine would be too many.
WNDU
YWCA donation drive for women, children underway in South Bend
hometownnewsnow.com
Thief Strikes La Porte Area Neighborhood
(La Porte County, IN) - Various items were reported stolen from two vehicles outside homes in the same neighborhood outside La Porte. La Porte County Police were called Saturday morning to Sunrise Boulevard and Bordeaux Drive near Crichfield Elementary School. A purse along with a Bluetooth and other electronic equipment...
WISH-TV
Valparaiso man breaks Indiana fish record on Lake Michigan outing
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A Valparaiso man set an Indiana fish record in a recent outing on Lake Michigan, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources says. On Dec. 30 on Lake Michigan in Porter County, Scott Skafar first caught a 10.2-pound burbot that beat Indiana’s 1990 record by 2.5 pounds, the department says. That same day, he caught another burbot that bested the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
WNDU
Emergency crews treat fire at Fairplain Apartments in Benton Township
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people were hospitalized after an apartment fire in Benton Township on Tuesday. Emergency crews responded to the Fairplain Village Apartments around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a structure fire. According to Benton Township Fire Department officials, the fire happened on the third floor of the apartment complex. Residents attempted to jump out windows to the ground, but firefighters were able to quickly arrive on scene, so residents could climb down ladders safely.
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops 1/17
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IHSAA Boys Scores. St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 53, New Buffalo 37. Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph MI Lutheran 41. St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 32, New Buffalo 17. Kalamazoo Central 69. Lakeshore 55. St. Joseph MI Lutheran 39,...
WNDU
Salvation Army of Elkhart raises over $535K during holiday campaign
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army of Elkhart has met and exceeded its half-a-million-dollar goal for its “Christmas Campaign” over the holidays. The Salvation Army has raised a grand total of $535,541!. Because of the generous donations, hundreds of adults and kids received Christmas gifts, toys, food,...
WNDU
ISP: Rita Glenn upheld election duty in ballot investigation
Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the alleged incident took place in June 2018 in Benton Harbor between Carlton Lynch, senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and a 41-year-old woman. Indiana Chamber calls for focus on economic development at legislative session. Updated: 26 minutes ago. The Indiana Chamber...
WNDU
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warsaw on Saturday
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - If you bought a Powerball ticket in Kosciusko County on Saturday, you should check it!. A $100,000 winning ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak, located at 330 E. Center St. in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning numbers are 24-26-39-47-57, with the Powerball of 23. The ticket holder should...
