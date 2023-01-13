ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

State Rep. Richard Nelson announces candidacy for Louisiana governor

Mandeville, LA (BRPROUD) – State Rep. Richard Nelson (R- Mandeville) announced his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. Nelson is an engineer, attorney and former diplomat who was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. At 36, he is the youngest declared candidate currently in the race. “Louisiana...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Panama City Beach Tuesday. DeSantis was joined by Rep. Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City), Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama

UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles for 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, an annual staple in Lafayette for 15 years, is moving. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion officially announced Lake Charles as the location for the 16th annual Cook-Off on June 27 at the Golden Nugget. This will be the first time for the cook-off in Lake Charles.
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado

(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital

An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
St. Tammany Parish: Body of missing Mandeville boater, located

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— The body of the missing Mandeville boater, has been recovered, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. STPSO Marine Division found 44-year-old Billy Coile’s body Monday (Jan. 16) afternoon, offshore near Green Point. The sheriff’s office turned over Coile’s body over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to find the official cause of death.
Mardi Gras Weather History: Coldest, warmest and most extreme in the last 123 years

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mardi Gras has a rich history in south Louisiana, including an extensive and diverse range of weather. Through the years we’ve seen all types of weather conditions on Mardi Gras, including extreme cold, extreme warmth and heavy precipitation. We’ve also seen Mardi Gras winter weather events, coating the day’s festivities in a sheet of ice.
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity

A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
Proposed bill aims to have fathers pay half of pregnancy medical costs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A proposed bill would allow Louisiana mothers to recover half of their out-of-pocket pregnancy medical expenses from the baby’s father. HB 5 by Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, allows a mother to take action through the courts to get the father of the child to pay 50% of the out-of-pocket expenses for pregnancy-related medical costs.
Photos: Damage reported across Alabama from likely tornadoes

Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE

