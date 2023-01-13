Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
Escaped Alabama inmate, wanted jailer may be in Ford SUV, U.S. Marshal says
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Marshal of Northern Alabama sent News 19 the official flyer after information was accidentally released by a law enforcement agency regarding escaped inmate Casey White and wanted corrections officer Vicky White. U.S. Marshal Martin Keely told News 19 both were last seen...
Deadly Alabama tornado traveled a 77-mile path, one of the longest in state history
The National Weather Service has spent the past few days tracing the path of Alabama’s deadliest tornado since 2019. Meteorologists have rated the tornado that took seven lives in Autauga County on Jan. 12 an EF-3, with top winds estimated at 150 mph in spots along its path. The...
cenlanow.com
State Rep. Richard Nelson announces candidacy for Louisiana governor
Mandeville, LA (BRPROUD) – State Rep. Richard Nelson (R- Mandeville) announced his candidacy for governor of Louisiana. Nelson is an engineer, attorney and former diplomat who was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. At 36, he is the youngest declared candidate currently in the race. “Louisiana...
cenlanow.com
Grant funding available to La. organizations for litter abatement & other projects
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Keep Louisiana Beautiful is accepting letters of intent from those who wish to be reimbursed for projects or programs that reduce litter or strengthen litter enforcement, educate youth and/or adults, increase recycling and improve the appearance of the bayou state. The deadline for submitting...
7 people killed in Alabama tornado identified; 4 were related
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. — Four of the seven people killed in an Alabama tornado that devastated Autauga County were related to one another, authorities said Saturday. According to a news release from the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary reports from the National Weather Service Office stated that Thursday’s tornado, part of a strong cell of storms that raked the South, was at least an EF-3 with winds approaching 150 mph.
cenlanow.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Panama City Beach Tuesday. DeSantis was joined by Rep. Neal Dunn, (R-Panama City), Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
‘The trees look like toothpicks’ – Alabama governor, senator tour tornado’s path, vow support
Governor Kay Ivey traveled to Selma Friday to survey the damage of the tornado that struck the city on Thursday. Ivey was accompanied by Senator Katie Britt on the trip and they briefly spoke to the media. Ivey declared a State of Emergency in Selma on Thursday. “The storm was...
Tornado outbreak kills at least 7 in Alabama
UPDATE (Jan. 13): At least seven people were killed in a tornado that hit Autauga County Thursday, CBS affiliate WAKA confirmed. The deaths happened in the Old Kingston area of north Autauga County. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office reported the seventh fatality. A woman who had been reported missing was found dead on County Road […]
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off moving to Lake Charles for 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, an annual staple in Lafayette for 15 years, is moving. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion officially announced Lake Charles as the location for the 16th annual Cook-Off on June 27 at the Golden Nugget. This will be the first time for the cook-off in Lake Charles.
newsnationnow.com
Multiple people killed in Alabama tornado
(NewsNation) — Multiple people were killed in Alabama during Thursday’s tornado outbreak, according to a county coroner. Autauga County Coroner Buster Barber told The Associated Press on Thursday evening “more than four” people lost their lives due to the extreme weather. The “large and extremely dangerous...
Alabama Man Almost Grabs Radioactive Box in Road Thinking it was a 'Yeti Cooler,' Then Drives to Huntsville Hospital
An Alabama man thought he saw what looked like a yellow 'Yeti cooler' on Mooresville Road in Tanner, AL so he stopped to collect it. When he got close enough to read it, he saw the word "radioactive" with the sticker on it and decided to go get checked out at Huntsville Hospital just to be safe. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has confirmed that there were two sources of radioactive material in the box. How can this happen in Alabama?
cenlanow.com
Xavier University partners with Ochsner to create first HBCU medical school in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It will be the first HBCU medical school in the state of Louisiana. “We will be relying on the hospitals and the clinical services for our students to train in diverse Ochsner campuses around the city and in the region as well,” said the President of Xavier University Dr. C. Reynold Verret.
cenlanow.com
St. Tammany Parish: Body of missing Mandeville boater, located
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— The body of the missing Mandeville boater, has been recovered, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. STPSO Marine Division found 44-year-old Billy Coile’s body Monday (Jan. 16) afternoon, offshore near Green Point. The sheriff’s office turned over Coile’s body over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to find the official cause of death.
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Weather History: Coldest, warmest and most extreme in the last 123 years
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mardi Gras has a rich history in south Louisiana, including an extensive and diverse range of weather. Through the years we’ve seen all types of weather conditions on Mardi Gras, including extreme cold, extreme warmth and heavy precipitation. We’ve also seen Mardi Gras winter weather events, coating the day’s festivities in a sheet of ice.
wrtv.com
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity
A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across Georgia on Thursday
The National Weather Service confirmed at least three tornados touched down across Georgia during Thursday’s violent storms. Governor Brian Kemp has declared a State of Emergency for all of Georgia. The tornadoes touched down in Spalding and Troup/Meriwether counties. An initial report of a tornado in DeKalb County was...
cenlanow.com
Proposed bill aims to have fathers pay half of pregnancy medical costs
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A proposed bill would allow Louisiana mothers to recover half of their out-of-pocket pregnancy medical expenses from the baby’s father. HB 5 by Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs, allows a mother to take action through the courts to get the father of the child to pay 50% of the out-of-pocket expenses for pregnancy-related medical costs.
wvtm13.com
Photos: Damage reported across Alabama from likely tornadoes
Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SELMA STORM DAMAGE
cenlanow.com
Louisiana state income tax filing begins Monday; here’s what you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23. The date coincides with the date the IRS begins accepting federal income tax returns. Starting Monday, taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically...
