ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Peta Murgatroyd pregnant: DWTS pro expecting 2nd child with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Dancing With The Stars couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second baby together.

The duo welcomed their son Shai in 2017 and Peta has been open about her heartrending fertility struggles as she attempted to have another child.

Now the 36-year-old has joyfully announced to People magazine that she is nearly 18 weeks pregnant, saying: 'All natural, it just happened.'

'I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing With The Stars with it,' she said.

'I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks,' Peta candidly confessed.

She was near the 'six or seven-week' point of her pregnancy by the time she finally took the test and 'I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life.'

The Auckland-born hoofer dished: 'It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops: "Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cza5L_0kDrZHgF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzT5E_0kDrZHgF00

Peta, who has suffered three miscarriages, said: 'It was more like a: "Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked." So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while.'

Comments / 1

Related
Parade

'Dancing With the Stars' Pros Reveal Gender of Their First Baby-to-Be

Dancing with the Stars pros Danielle Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are going to be parents to a little baby girl, the couple announced on social media this week. "IT’S A …..BABY GIRL 💗💗💗🎉🎉🎉" Karagach wrote in a joint Instagram post with Pashkov, adding that the pair is "OVER THE MOON to finally share these [sic] beautiful news with you!!!!"
talentrecap.com

‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby

There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Popculture

'DWTS' Couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Mourn Death in the Family

Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are mourning the loss of a beloved family member: Murgatroyd's father, Derek. She took to Instagram to announce her father's death on Thursday, writing a heartfelt tribute to her "teddy bear." "To the Greatest Dad, my teddy bear," she began....
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
People

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcome Their First Child – See Their Baby Boy's Photo Debut

"Our world is forever changed," the couple said announcing their little one's arrival Wednesday Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy's baby boy is here! The Dancing with the Stars couple, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their son on Tuesday. The couple announced their little one's arrival Wednesday by simultaneously sharing a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding on to his mom's thumb as Chmerkovskiy, 36, cradled both their hands in his own. "𝕆𝕦𝕣 𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕝𝕕 𝕚𝕤 𝕗𝕠𝕣𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕣 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕘𝕖𝕕 🤍 1.10.2023," the dancers captioned the first photo of their baby boy. The couple did not share any further...
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Popculture

Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes New Baby With John Legend

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are proud parents to a newborn baby!. Legend confirmed the news Friday evening at a private concert, sharing that he and Teigen welcomed their baby earlier in the day, according to People, who were the first to report. Teigen first broke the news that she...
HollywoodLife

Peta Murgatroyd Expecting 2nd Child With Husband Maks Chmerkovskiy: We’re Feeling ‘Extraordinary Bliss’

Peta Murgatroyd, 36, is adding a new member to her dance team! The Dancing with the Stars pro and her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 42, announced they are expecting their second child together on Jan. 13.. The happy couple already shares a five-year-old son Shai, who was born in January 2017. Now, Shai will have a new baby sibling. “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Peta announced in an Instagram post that showed off her growing baby bump.
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Joined by Mom Demi Moore and Sisters at Doctor's in Fun Family Photo

Rumer Willis announced her first pregnancy with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas on Instagram Tuesday Demi Moore and her family can't wait to meet their newest addition. On Wednesday, the grandma-to-be, 60, shared a photo from an ultrasound appointment for pregnant daughter Rumer Willis, where she posed with daughter Tallulah's dog Pilaf and the rest of her daughters in a fun family photo. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!! Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer," wrote the G.I. Jane actress. "It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome...
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

722K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy