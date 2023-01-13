Peta Murgatroyd pregnant: DWTS pro expecting 2nd child with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Dancing With The Stars couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are expecting their second baby together.

The duo welcomed their son Shai in 2017 and Peta has been open about her heartrending fertility struggles as she attempted to have another child.

Now the 36-year-old has joyfully announced to People magazine that she is nearly 18 weeks pregnant, saying: 'All natural, it just happened.'

'I didn't even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing With The Stars with it,' she said.

'I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn't want to test for weeks,' Peta candidly confessed.

She was near the 'six or seven-week' point of her pregnancy by the time she finally took the test and 'I think it was the fastest positive I've ever seen in my life.'

The Auckland-born hoofer dished: 'It just came up super quick and I was just shocked. It's been completely different from my past pregnancy. It wasn't like I jumped for joy and I shouted from the rooftops: "Oh my God, I'm pregnant. Yay!"

Peta, who has suffered three miscarriages, said: 'It was more like a: "Okay, well let's see what happens because I've been through this four other times, and it hasn't worked." So I was very skeptical. I didn't even tell Maks for a while.'