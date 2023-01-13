ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans' final injury stats from 2022 campaign

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVN2R_0kDrZ8ox00

One of many issues the Tennessee Titans have to figure out is how to keep their players healthy over the course of a season, as the team has been the most injured in the NFL over the past two seasons.

One year after fielding an NFL record 91 players because of injury, the Titans fell short of that mark in 2022 with 86, but that total still led the NFL and would’ve broken the previous record of 84.

The Titans finished first in “man games lost” with 339, 36 more than any other team. This stat measures how many games players missed due to injuries during the 2022 campaign.

Now we go to injured reserve, where it doesn’t get any better. The Titans placed a total of 34 players on the list over the course of the entire season, which ranked first in the NFL by six.

Also, Tennessee was tied for the most current players on IR to close out the season with 23, tying the Denver Broncos. Those 23 players made up over half (50.11%) of the team’s salary cap which, again, was a league-high.

Not only do the Titans personnel decisions to make on both sides of the ball, they also have to figure out how to keep their players healthy, something Mike Vrabel spoke about in his end-of-year presser.

“We’ve had two awful years as it relates to injuries,” Vrabel said. “Prior to that I think it was at a level where you could say it was in the range of normal.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss

BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
The Tennessean

5 bold predictions for Tennessee Titans 2023 offseason: GM, OC search and Ryan Tannehill future

The Tennessee Titans head into the 2023 offseason as one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL, when it comes to what direction they might go in. The Titans need a new general manager and a new offensive coordinator, could be involved in the quarterback market in free agency or the draft, have one of the best extension-worthy players in football and have a first-round pick in an area of the NFL Draft that teams love to make trades.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid thinks Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is worthy of Coach of the Year honors

As the Kansas City Chiefs get prepared to face the Jacksonville Jaguars for the second time this season, Andy Reid’s vast coaching tree has again come to light. 25 years ago, when Doug Pederson first met Andy Reid, he’d thrown just eight passes in the NFL. Little did he know the influence that Reid was about to have over his career as both a player and a coach.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Bengals: Wednesday injury reports

OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a shooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Dane Jackson (knee) DT...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence, 5 other Jaguars limited in Wednesday practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t have any players out of action at practice Wednesday, but did list six as limited in the second injury report of the week. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was among those players, as has been the case since he suffered a toe sprain in early December. The Jaguars also got right guard Brandon Scherff and long snapper Ross Matiscik back on a limited basis after the pair of veterans were held out Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Tennessee Titans owner reacts to major decision

After a disappointing end to the season where the team lost its final seven games to miss out on the playoffs entirely, the Tennessee Titans have made a major move that they hope will set the team up for future success, hiring San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon as the team’s new general manager. And after the big decision, Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk sounds confident in the team’s decision.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

205K+
Followers
257K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy