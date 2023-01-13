Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
county17.com
Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
Snowstorm leads to crashes, interstate closure in Colorado
Denver's largest snowstorm in the month of January in 31 years is leading to a large number of crashes in the metro area. The snow in northeastern Colorado has also led to an Interstate 76 closure.Denver is on Crash Alert as a result of the slippery, icy and snowy roads across the city. Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Infrastructure and Transportation said the plows hit the roads before the snow started falling. "We have our big plows out there plowing the snow and dropping de-icer as needed and we have our residential plows also doing their routes on the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska snowstorm closes major roads; travel discouraged
UPDATE, 4 p.m. — Interstate 80 is now closed from Grand Island to the Wyoming border. UPDATE, 7:00 a.m. — Both I-80 and Highway 30 are now closed from Kearney to the Wyoming border. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced multiple closures due...
Colorado interstate closed due to multi-vehicle accident, HAZMAT team on-site
Update: As of 1:30 PM, the closure is still in place. CDOT estimates that the road will remain closed at least until evening. Westbound motorists are being routed onto the northern alternate route which will add at around 2.5 hours of travel time. CDOT also reported that the tanker spilled an estimated 3,000 gallons of gasoline after the crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
Casper: Can We Be More Patient When Parallel Parking Downtown
Driving and traffic in Casper is leaps and bounds better than it is in the bigger cities (like Denver, for instance), but we still manage to have a few local issues. Number one on my list, is drivers not being patient enough to wait for other drivers to parallel park. While this isn't a major problem (because we don't have too many areas where you actually need to parallel park), the few places where you do, it becomes a serious issue.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: January 17, 2023
WYOMING — Moderate and high road weather impacts returning to Wyoming over the course of today through early Thursday. A moist Pacific storm produces areas of light snow and snow showers during the day today. Moderate to some heavy snow is likely for southern I-25 and eastern I-80 tonight...
oilcity.news
Natrona County commissioners pledge $850,000 for repairs to Edgerton, Midwest water line
CASPER, Wyo. — The line supplying water from Casper to Midwest and Edgerton has for years been in need of repairs, and on Tuesday the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners unanimously agreed to spend $850,000 to go toward those repairs. The pipeline pumping in water to Midwest and...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: On I-80 in Nebraska, this is what you'll see
Department of Transportation cameras close to 10 a.m. show deteriorating conditions west of Grand Island. Then the interstate becomes impassable; it's closed west of Kearney.
wrrnetwork.com
No Surprise: This winter has received the most snow since 2013-14
There has been a LOT of snow so far this winter across central WY. Riverton has recorded about 48 inches but Lander’s snowfall total is over 55 inches. Here are some charts showing how much snow fell over the past 15 years, through Jan 18th. No surprise, the most has been this winter.
VIDEO: Casper Police Arrest Suspected Drunk Driver Outside of Wyoming Medical Center
Casper Police have arrested a man after an accident occurred outside of the Wyoming Medical Center. Video shows CPD leading a man away from a two-car incident that left one vehicle parked on top of the barrier that separates traffic on 2nd Street. According to Lieutenant Jones with the Casper...
kslnewsradio.com
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
oilcity.news
Snow early Wednesday before clearing; average temperatures return to Natrona County
CASPER, Wyo. — Light snow is expected to continue in the Casper area through Wednesday morning before clearing, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Central Wyoming was put on a winter weather watch on Tuesday, which expires this morning. Light winds are expected to become stronger overnight, with gusts of up to 36 mph.
Winter storm: Snow totals from around Colorado
Snow that began falling Tuesday night will gradually end Wednesday afternoon in Colorado, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. As of 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Denver's official snow reporting station at Denver International Airport reported 7.7 inches of snowfall. ...
890kdxu.com
Alright So. UT Who’s Building the Ark?
The moisture just keeps coming and in some areas it definitely feels like an ark might be needed. Who's building one? I need to make plans. Do you think we could use the Virgin River? I don't know if the original ark needed to make it through anything like the gorge. But we really needed the rain.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol issues endangered missing advisory for elderly man believed to be with wife
The Nebraska State Patrol issued an endangered advisory for a missing elderly man, who's believed to be with his wife. Authorities are looking for 89-year-old Bob Proctor. The state patrol said he was last seen Friday in Aurora with his wife, 92-year-old Loveda. Fremont's Civil Air Patrol drone search and...
Winter Blast to Usher in Frigid Temps in Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there will be heavy snow tonight into Wednesday, strong winds in the wind-prone areas of southeast Wyoming Wednesday night into Thursday which could impact travel, and very cold overnight lows each morning from Thursday through Saturday.
knopnews2.com
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy Snowfall pounds the viewing area
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is impacting the coverage zone and it’s bringing with it heavy snowfall. A strong area of low pressure towards our south is allowing for moisture to be drawn up from the Gulf of Mexico and this is allowing for snowfall rates to be around 1 to 3 inches per hour. For this reason, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of the coverage zones except the Northwest Panhandle through Thursday 12 a.m. CST.
oilcity.news
Snowfall possible for Casper area early this week
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow may be returning to the Casper area on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. On Monday, which is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day, conditions are expected to be mostly clear, with blustery winds and gusts of up to 30 mph as well as a high around 35 degrees.
klin.com
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
