DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is in custody after a late-night stabbing Saturday that Des Moines police say is the city's third homicide of 2023. According to Des Moines police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered 33-year-old Michael James Clayton of Des Moines, who had been stabbed in the chest at the scene.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO