Read full article on original website
Related
Diocese of Des Moines gender identity policies go into place Monday
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Diocese of Des Moines has seven new policies in place regarding how its dealing with gender identity in its schools and churches, beginning Jan. 16, 2023. The official policy document outlines these new rules and how the organization ultimately identified the changes. It states...
Advocates concerned about string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, West Des Moines police responded to a call from a woman on the 9000 block of Copper Drive saying her significant other had shot her. When officers arrived, the woman was found injured, and 42-year-old Chad...
Iowa State Fair names new CEO
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair introduced its new CEO, Jeremy Parsons, on Facebook Friday. Parsons previously worked for the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, but now he's taking over the top position in March as the fair's "Best Days Ever" grow closer. "Please join us...
Iowa AG: Des Moines police "acted with legal justification" in shooting of 16-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General's Office said Wednesday the three Des Moines police officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in late December "acted with legal justification." Their conclusion was made based on a review and investigation conducted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, which...
Disability Rights Iowa suing state for 'inadequate mental health resources'
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. A local disability rights advocacy group is suing the state of Iowa for providing what they claim as inadequate mental health resources.
Homicide investigation underway in Windsor Heights, police say
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old person as a homicide, according to a Facebook post from the department. Windsor Heights police officers and Windsor Heights Fire Department rescue personnel responded to 6406 Carpenter Ave on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a deceased person.
Iowa Department of Agriculture lifts order banning live bird exhibitions
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship lifted an order Thursday that prohibited live bird exhibitions due to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a press release.
2023 Iowa Condition of the State | Full video, transcript
DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is a transcript of Gov. Kim Reynolds's 2023 Condition of the State address. The full video can be seen via YouTube below. Madam President, Mr. Speaker, Lt. Governor, legislative leaders and members, justices and judges, my fellow Iowans:. This is the sixth time I’ve...
Parents of DMPS students prepare for school reopenings
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Being a parent is rarely a predictable job, and sometimes, plans have to change pretty quickly. Thousands of Des Moines parents suddenly...
Waukee School Board reverses course on middle school boundary decision
WAUKEE, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The Waukee School Board will not move forward with a proposal to change boundaries for Waukee middle schools. At the board's meeting on...
Collectors gather for Iowa Diecast Toy Show
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. How does someone get into buying and selling diecast toys?. For Michael Long, co-owner of J&M Antiques, his inspiration came from an...
Meet Sandy, Ankeny police's human trafficking prevention dog
ANKENY, Iowa — January is National Human Trafficking Prevention month, and the Ankeny Police Department has a new addition to their human trafficking prevention unit. Her name is Sandy. The golden retriever-Labrador mix had her first day on the job on Nov. 15, 2022. Sandy was donated to the...
Family has adopted dog left at Des Moines International Airport, ARL says
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just a couple weeks after being tied up and abandoned outside of the Des Moines International Airport, rescue dog Allie has a new family. The Iowa Animal Rescue League posted the update on its Facebook Thursday, saying members of her new household actually saw Allie at the airport on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Crews respond to fire at collision shop in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are working to put out a heavily-involved fire at a collision shop on Des Moines' south side early Tuesday. Crews were called to the Brad's Collision, near Southeast 14th and Mckinley just after 3:00 a.m. They said firefighters went on a defensive attack,...
Des Moines police identify man stabbed to death in city's 3rd homicide of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is in custody after a late-night stabbing Saturday that Des Moines police say is the city's third homicide of 2023. According to Des Moines police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered 33-year-old Michael James Clayton of Des Moines, who had been stabbed in the chest at the scene.
1 dead, 1 injured in Adel crash Thursday, Dallas County Sheriff's Office says
ADEL, Iowa — One man is dead and another injured after a Thursday evening car crash in Dallas County, according to the sheriff's office. Officials say 28-year-old Riley Scarper and 60-year-old Steven Morrell, both from Adel, crashed on U.S. Route 6 right before 6 p.m. Thursday. The crash severely...
Parents petition for the future of Waukee's middle school boundaries
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a full house at the Waukee School Board's special meeting, where smoe parents and students expressed their opinions on the school district's proposal to shift some middle school's boundaries. One kid pled with the district not to go forward with the Concept 1A...
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools. Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the 2017...
December blizzard bringing pothole patrols out in full force
DES MOINES, Iowa — We're a few weeks removed from the December snowstorm that brought bitter cold and blizzard conditions to parts of the state, but the impacts left behind are already being uncovered. Potholes are caused by drastic temperature swings above and below freezing. "You get melting of...
DMPD: Suspect arrested in connection to city's second homicide of 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect has been arrested in connection to Des Moines' second homicide of 2023, according to Des Moines police. 50-year-old Surfun Julise Boens of Des Moines has been charged with first-degree murder. Police responded to a report of a man bleeding and in cardiac arrest...
We Are Iowa
Des Moines, IA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Des Moines local newshttps://www.weareiowa.com/
Comments / 0