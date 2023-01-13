ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State Fair names new CEO

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa State Fair introduced its new CEO, Jeremy Parsons, on Facebook Friday. Parsons previously worked for the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, but now he's taking over the top position in March as the fair's "Best Days Ever" grow closer. "Please join us...
DES MOINES, IA
Homicide investigation underway in Windsor Heights, police say

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old person as a homicide, according to a Facebook post from the department. Windsor Heights police officers and Windsor Heights Fire Department rescue personnel responded to 6406 Carpenter Ave on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a deceased person.
WINDSOR HEIGHTS, IA
Iowa Department of Agriculture lifts order banning live bird exhibitions

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship lifted an order Thursday that prohibited live bird exhibitions due to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to a press release.
IOWA STATE
2023 Iowa Condition of the State | Full video, transcript

DES MOINES, Iowa — Below is a transcript of Gov. Kim Reynolds's 2023 Condition of the State address. The full video can be seen via YouTube below. Madam President, Mr. Speaker, Lt. Governor, legislative leaders and members, justices and judges, my fellow Iowans:. This is the sixth time I’ve...
IOWA STATE
Collectors gather for Iowa Diecast Toy Show

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. How does someone get into buying and selling diecast toys?. For Michael Long, co-owner of J&M Antiques, his inspiration came from an...
IOWA STATE
Crews respond to fire at collision shop in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders are working to put out a heavily-involved fire at a collision shop on Des Moines' south side early Tuesday. Crews were called to the Brad's Collision, near Southeast 14th and Mckinley just after 3:00 a.m. They said firefighters went on a defensive attack,...
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines police identify man stabbed to death in city's 3rd homicide of 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is dead and another is in custody after a late-night stabbing Saturday that Des Moines police say is the city's third homicide of 2023. According to Des Moines police, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 3200 block of 30th Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered 33-year-old Michael James Clayton of Des Moines, who had been stabbed in the chest at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa lawmakers turn to taxes, guns, private school funding

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Legislature got back to work Monday with Republicans holding even larger majorities in both chambers and goals of approving more tax cuts, further easing gun restrictions and spending public money to fund private schools. Republicans have controlled both legislative branches since the 2017...
IOWA STATE
