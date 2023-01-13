Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Related
Work continues after Route 7 culvert collapse in Hoosick
Crews from the New York State Department of Transportation are continuing to repair a culvert that collapsed on Route 7 in the town of Hoosick.
Impacts continue from Route 7 closure in Hoosick
HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Work continues along a portion of New York State Route 7 in Hoosick following the collapse of a culvert last week. Wednesday marks the fifth day a stretch of the road, which is a main artery for traffic between New York and Vermont, has been closed. The New York State Department […]
Rensselaer County to open new training complex
Rensselaer County will ensure training and preparation for first responders with the opening of its new Emergency Services Training Complex in North Greenbush, County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced Tuesday.
WNYT
Smoke detector credited with saving woman from North Hoosick fire
A woman was able to escape when her house caught fire early Wednesday morning on Route 22 in North Hoosick. The smoke detector woke up the woman, said North Hoosick Fire Chief Alan Bornt. He believes that may have saved her life. The call came in around 2 a.m. Crews...
NY-7 in Hoosick closed for culvert replacement
State transportation crews have closed State Route 7 in Hoosick, until further notice, for an emergency culvert replacement.
WNYT
New chargers brought against Albany County inmates
New charges for two Albany County inmates. The sheriff department says Dahmeek McDonald, who is currently in the Albany County Correctional Facility following a burglary investigation and crash – was found to have a number of drugs stashed inside his body. It happened last week, during intake. This included...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
WNYT
Police in East Greenbush solve decades old Violet Filkins murder case
A cold case murder in Rensselaer County going back 28 years has now been solved. Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins was found bludgeoned to death inside the living room of her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994. For 28 years, her murder went unsolved, but NewsChannel 13 has learned...
WNYT
New software to help Schenectady Police keep track of street patrols
A new program in Schenectady will allow police to track which streets are being patrolled – in real time. It’s called Patrolfinder. The software was developed by Transfinder. That’s the company the city uses to snowplow. Patrolfinder will be installed in all department patrol cars by the...
mynbc5.com
Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.
CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.
Police: Truck pulled from Mohawk was stolen in 1983
Although it was not linked to the disappearance of Samantha Humphrey, the truck pulled from the Mohawk River last week has a history of its own, according to a spokesperson for Schenectady Police.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
WNYT
Troy firefighters union says lack of resources is risking lives
A fire victim is alive — pulled from a burning wreckage by Troy firefighters, after a recent overnight call. However, those heroes say their triumph is clouded by claims vital resources are disappearing as the number of calls only increases. One team in Troy staffs both a firetruck and...
Schenectady Police unveil new technology aimed at increasing efficiency
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are bringing new technology into the field. Police Chief Eric Clifford said the new software, called Patrolfinder, is part of a years-long effort to increase transparency and safety on the job while attempting to reduce crime. Clifford said officers are seeing increased calls and continued issues with crime and […]
WMUR.com
Crews face shortage of water to fight Westmoreland fire; no one inside home at the time
WESTMORELAND, N.H. — In Westmoreland, no one was hurt when a house burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. No one was inside at the time. Local crews called in help from five other departments. The chief there told News 9 they also faced a shortage of water because of the remote location.
schenectadygov.com
Schenectady police believe car found in Mohawk River not tied to Humphrey case
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — A submerged car pulled out of the Mohawk River on Wednesday evening is not believed to be tied to the case of missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey, according to city police. The car was discovered by New York State Police dive teams near Riverside Park at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 as they scoured the river in search of the Schenectady teenager, who went missing in the area on Nov. 25. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said the vehicle appears to be unrelated to Humphrey's case.
Schenectady woman wins grand prize in NYS photo contest
The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) congratulates the winners of the 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. The contest asked New Yorkers to capture the beauty of outdoor New York and its natural beauty.
WNYT
Navy veteran, 100, from Albany County gets first photo ID
A 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran in Albany County finally has his first photo ID. George Jenkins was born in 1922. He had been living independently, but recently became ill. He needed a photo ID to transition from a recent hospital stay to new senior housing. However, it wasn’t...
Albany duo arrested following storage unit burglaries
Two Albany residents were arrested for allegedly breaking into 91 storage units in Duanesburg and stealing from multiple. Edward Cruz Jr., 29, and Trista Lohmeyer, 28, each face a slew of charges.
Comments / 0