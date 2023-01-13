ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosick, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Impacts continue from Route 7 closure in Hoosick

HOOSICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Work continues along a portion of New York State Route 7 in Hoosick following the collapse of a culvert last week. Wednesday marks the fifth day a stretch of the road, which is a main artery for traffic between New York and Vermont, has been closed. The New York State Department […]
HOOSICK, NY
WNYT

New chargers brought against Albany County inmates

New charges for two Albany County inmates. The sheriff department says Dahmeek McDonald, who is currently in the Albany County Correctional Facility following a burglary investigation and crash – was found to have a number of drugs stashed inside his body. It happened last week, during intake. This included...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — A 26-year-old man from New York was cited for excessive speeding in Shaftsbury yesterday. Police say they clocked a vehicle traveling 92 miles-per-hour in a posted 55 miles-per-hour speed limit zone. Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7, near the Shaftsbury pull-off, at around 11:40...
SHAFTSBURY, VT
WNYT

New software to help Schenectady Police keep track of street patrols

A new program in Schenectady will allow police to track which streets are being patrolled – in real time. It’s called Patrolfinder. The software was developed by Transfinder. That’s the company the city uses to snowplow. Patrolfinder will be installed in all department patrol cars by the...
mynbc5.com

Fire officials call hardware store fire a 'devastating loss' to the town.

CASTLETON, Vt. — A hardware store in Castleton was destroyed in a fire over the weekend. This happened on Sunday morning at the Gilmore Home Center on Route 4A. Huge flames can be seen billowing from the building as crews worked for at least six hours to put the large fire out. At last check, local fire officials are calling it a devastating loss to the town.
CASTLETON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert for Albany County from Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people looking for shelter.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Troy firefighters union says lack of resources is risking lives

A fire victim is alive — pulled from a burning wreckage by Troy firefighters, after a recent overnight call. However, those heroes say their triumph is clouded by claims vital resources are disappearing as the number of calls only increases. One team in Troy staffs both a firetruck and...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Police unveil new technology aimed at increasing efficiency

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are bringing new technology into the field.  Police Chief Eric Clifford said the new software, called Patrolfinder, is part of a years-long effort to increase transparency and safety on the job while attempting to reduce crime.  Clifford said officers are seeing increased calls and continued issues with crime and […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady police believe car found in Mohawk River not tied to Humphrey case

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — A submerged car pulled out of the Mohawk River on Wednesday evening is not believed to be tied to the case of missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey, according to city police. The car was discovered by New York State Police dive teams near Riverside Park at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 as they scoured the river in search of the Schenectady teenager, who went missing in the area on Nov. 25. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said the vehicle appears to be unrelated to Humphrey's case.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Navy veteran, 100, from Albany County gets first photo ID

A 100-year-old Navy World War II veteran in Albany County finally has his first photo ID. George Jenkins was born in 1922. He had been living independently, but recently became ill. He needed a photo ID to transition from a recent hospital stay to new senior housing. However, it wasn’t...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy