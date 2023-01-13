Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — A submerged car pulled out of the Mohawk River on Wednesday evening is not believed to be tied to the case of missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey, according to city police. The car was discovered by New York State Police dive teams near Riverside Park at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 as they scoured the river in search of the Schenectady teenager, who went missing in the area on Nov. 25. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said the vehicle appears to be unrelated to Humphrey's case.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO