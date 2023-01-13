ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo Wednesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As another weather system moves into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo Wednesday evening and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open...
Buffalo fire union calls for updated equipment

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few dozen Buffalo firefighters were inside Buffalo Common Council chambers on Tuesday afternoon. They were on hand as city lawmakers listened to the Buffalo fire commissioner explain the department's response during the blizzard last month. "We responded with less apparatus since many of our vehicles...
Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon. The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.
Used car prices are beginning to fall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For several years now consumers have been watching car prices skyrocket out of control, and for the first time ever, a used car was often fetching more than the original cost of the vehicle, in some cases as high as 50 percent more. But those times...
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
007 Chinese Food gets new home in Hamburg

HAMBURG, N.Y. — HAMBURG, N.Y. -- One of the restaurants displaced in the accidental fire at the West Side Bazaar in September has a new home. 007 Chinese Food just opened in the Village of Hamburg. "Three people, three numbers. Zero zero represents my parents and seven represents me,"...
2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
