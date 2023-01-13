Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As another weather system moves into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo Wednesday evening and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open...
Buffalo fire union calls for updated equipment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A few dozen Buffalo firefighters were inside Buffalo Common Council chambers on Tuesday afternoon. They were on hand as city lawmakers listened to the Buffalo fire commissioner explain the department's response during the blizzard last month. "We responded with less apparatus since many of our vehicles...
Clarence, Pembroke Thruway service areas could reopen soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A couple of local stops along the thruway could finally reopen soon. The New York State Thruway Authority recently updated its service area map, showing that the Clarence and Pembroke stops should reopen during the first quarter of 2023. They first shut down in 2021 to undergo major renovations.
New proposal for 198 would remove ramps, add bike paths and sidewalks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council announced their new proposed plans the Scajaquada Corridor to the public Tuesday night. The preferred design scenario for the 198 would turn it into a two-lane parkway by removing the on and off ramps. The plan includes new off...
Used car prices are beginning to fall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For several years now consumers have been watching car prices skyrocket out of control, and for the first time ever, a used car was often fetching more than the original cost of the vehicle, in some cases as high as 50 percent more. But those times...
Several blizzard-related items on Buffalo Common Council agenda Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It has been a little more than three weeks since the blizzard took the lives of 44 Western New Yorkers, 35 of which lived in the city of Buffalo. Now the Buffalo Common Council is looking to figure out how to better prepare for another storm, whenever one may hit.
New lawsuit challenges state's decision to turn a North Tonawanda power plant to a cryptocurrency company
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) is the target of a new lawsuit seeking to reverse its decision to hand over the former Fortistar natural gas power plant in North Tonawanda to Digihost, a Canadian cryptocurrency company. In documents filed by Earthjustice, on...
Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday night and during the day Tuesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7...
At hearing on mental health in Buffalo, NYS Attorney General says the system will be 'examined'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The true stories from the mouths of families have had to endure the loss of loved ones due to mental illness. They were spotlighted during a public hearing in Buffalo put on by the New York State General. Attorney General Letitia James heard about the challenges...
IKEA launches pick-up-only location in Cheektowaga
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — IKEA is now in Western New York, well kind of. The company has opened a new pick-up-only location at 2525 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga near Carpet Smart and Sweet Works. IKEA said you can pick up certain furniture orders for a $30 fee. Store hours vary...
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
Aldi opens back up on Broadway after being looted
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday Aldi's on Broadway in Buffalo opened its doors after it had to close due to being looted during the Blizzard of 2022. The store has been boarded up ever since but now it's back to business. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz thanked Aldi for...
Mobile Bills rally brings team spirit to Buffalo school, hospital, YMCA
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four days out and excitement is building for the Buffalo Bills' divisional-round matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Bills Mafia is well known for tailgating outside Highmark Stadium, but when it comes to sparking spirit ahead of game day, one solution was a mobile rally hosted Wednesday by M&T Bank.
007 Chinese Food gets new home in Hamburg
HAMBURG, N.Y. — HAMBURG, N.Y. -- One of the restaurants displaced in the accidental fire at the West Side Bazaar in September has a new home. 007 Chinese Food just opened in the Village of Hamburg. "Three people, three numbers. Zero zero represents my parents and seven represents me,"...
Chevrolet's new 'E-Ray' Hybrid Corvette uses Tonawanda gas engine
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — GM has been pushing for an all-electric vehicle fleet but their latest version of the iconic Corvette is actually an all-wheel drive hybrid blending the utilization of an electric motor with a small block V- 8 gas engine produced at the GM Powertrain Plant in Tonawanda.
Cloudy and spotty showers today. Then another system headed to WNY tomorrow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Skies will be gray today with perhaps a few showers. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 30s. The next system we are watching is currently moving through the great plains and will arrive here tomorrow bringing another round of rain. This system looks stronger and will see higher rain totals with it.
2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
Buffalo area addiction services agencies launch new public service announcement aimed at stemming opioid abuse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite efforts to stem the tide of overdose deaths among drug users, the numbers continue to rise locally and across the state. Now, a new public service announcement is coming out, which hopes to curb addictions before they happen. The PSA features a former University at...
