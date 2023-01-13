ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder

A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after semi-involved ‘major crash’ on Folsom Road, Amarillo Boulevard

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Tuesday night crash at Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road, which killed one person. APD detailed that at around 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday night officers were called to a “major crash” involving a semi-tractor and an SUV at Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Police investigating crash that left one woman dead

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a late night crash that left one woman dead. According to the report, on Jan. 17, at around 9:17 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called near Amarillo Boulevard East and Folsom Road on reports of a major crash. A Toyota Rav-4 driven...
AMARILLO, TX
KRQE News 13

Clovis man arrested in Amarillo on drug trafficking charge

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis police say a suspected drug dealer was caught in Amarillo last week. They say, back in September, the Region 5 Drug Task Force – along with local law enforcement – raided two locations in Clovis that were both owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. They say they found nearly 400 fentanyl pills […]
CLOVIS, NM
Mix 94.1

One Person Dead After Semi Wreck on Amarillo Boulevard

Amarillo doesn't exactly hold the "Best Drivers" award. Driving can become second nature for a lot of people when in fact, driving can be a scary thing. One mistake when driving can be fatal. On Tuesday, January 17, at 9:17 PM the Amarillo Police Department responded to a call on...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

I Love The Chaos That Surrounds Amarillo’s SWAT Team

Whew. The boys in blue found themselves embroiled in an unexpected game of cat-and-mouse last Thursday, January 12. By all reports, around 2:30pm, officers with Amarillo Police Department attempted to serve an arrest warrant for an individual thought to be at a home in the 900 block of North Mississippi.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo. According to officials, on January 12, at around 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a Dollar General at South Georgia on a robbery at gunpoint. The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

‘They want notoriety’: Experts debunk myths pertaining to mass shootings

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With ongoing mass shootings around the country, The Amarillo Police Department is keeping track of issues such as misconceptions about mass shootings to better protect the community. We discussed common misunderstandings with West Texas A&M Criminal Justice Professor, Jeanette Arpero, and she tells us mass shooters...
AMARILLO, TX
KWTX

6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Six people have been injured in a fire Tuesday at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County, a refinery complex north of Amarillo, Texas. According to City of Borger/Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
Mix 94.1

Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.

It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire in northwest Amarillo. About 3:43 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department were called out to Northwest 16th Avenue and North Bonham Street on a fire. Officials said an RV, a couple of sheds, and several lawn mowers were on fire, creating...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Highway reopens 6 hours after fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex

AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Mix 94.1

