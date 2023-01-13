Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
6PM Spotscast 1/17/23
A modern-day fairy tale: from Miss America sisters to be sisters-in-law Local news, weather, and sports. Bismarck accountants and residents preparing for the 2023 tax season. Local news, weather, and sports. Live at the Capitol at 5: ND lawmakers considering book ban. Updated: 9 hours ago. Local news, weather, and...
Will you marry me? One sign company offering a free proposal in Bismarck
Co-owner Leah Stanley says for the next two weeks, they're looking for somebody who'd like a free proposal sign.
Foreigner comes to Prairie Knights Casino!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota! With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. […]
A Bismarck Mandan Best Kept Secret Is For Sale
Hankering some delicious homemade comfort food? How about a desire to own a business with an already faithful customer base? A customer base that has kept the owners over the years "in business". After serving Mandan for 77 years, Ohm's Café is for sale. This quaint location has embodied...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From North Dakota
North Dakota may not be known as a major hub for entertainment, but it has produced a number of talented and successful individuals in the industry, including actors and actresses.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Parks and Recreation asking for feedback from community on its services
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck residents are being asked to take part in a survey from Parks and Recreation. The input survey asks for the public’s feedback on parks, trails, facilities, and programs within the community. The feedback will help the Park District with its future planning. The survey...
KFYR-TV
From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
Two chili fundraisers each draw a crowd in Bismarck
Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Plenty of hungry people showed up for dinner on Saturday evening to chow down on chili.Two organizations were hosting cookoff fundraisers, with money benefiting some good causes. The stages were set as dozens of people were eager to ladle out some goodness around Bismarck over the weekend. And like every good […]
KFYR-TV
Heritage Center hosts indoor snowball fight
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of snowball fights, you usually remember the cold from not only the wind, but from the wet snow hitting your face. However, for a couple of kids Saturday morning, they got to have all of the fun of snowball fight but from the indoors.
Mandan elementary principal heading on a mission trip to Guatemala
Mandan, ND (KXNET) — A school principal in Mandan may be a little difficult to get ahold of over the next couple weeks, because he’s heading out of the country on a mission trip. Dave Steckler, who’s the principal at Red Trail Elementary in Mandan, is packing up to fly to Guatemala, where he and […]
What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
KFYR-TV
Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
In Case You Missed It: 1/9-1/15
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While many local businesses are planning to expand or move into Bismarck over the next year (including spas and full entertainment centers), the changing times have been difficult on others, with closures and concerns being a major feature of the most recent news. Added on to removals and hall of fame […]
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
Bismarck school board votes to censure Emily Eckroth
People who spoke on the matter say Eckroth acted unprofessionally and disrespectfully to Burleigh County Sheriff's deputies who had pulled over and were questioning her husband.
Bismarck, January 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bismarck. The Bismarck High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck Legacy High School on January 16, 2023, 17:45:00. The Bismarck Legacy High School basketball team will have a game with Bismarck High School on January 17, 2023, 14:15:00.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
KFYR-TV
Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were injured and community members were shaken after an explosion rocked a Mandan neighborhood. Hours later, the wreckage was still smoking. The home was nestled in the typically quiet Cortez Circle area. Neighbors felt the blast around 11 in the morning. “It was random...
