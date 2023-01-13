ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KFYR-TV

6PM Spotscast 1/17/23

A modern-day fairy tale: from Miss America sisters to be sisters-in-law Local news, weather, and sports. Bismarck accountants and residents preparing for the 2023 tax season. Local news, weather, and sports. Live at the Capitol at 5: ND lawmakers considering book ban. Updated: 9 hours ago. Local news, weather, and...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Foreigner comes to Prairie Knights Casino!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Prairie Knights Casino and Resort has good news for those waiting for a band like Foreigner — the group has been scheduled to make an appearance in North Dakota! With 16 Top 30 hits and 10 multi-platinum albums, Foreigner is known as one of the biggest legends in Rock ‘N Roll. […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

A Bismarck Mandan Best Kept Secret Is For Sale

Hankering some delicious homemade comfort food? How about a desire to own a business with an already faithful customer base? A customer base that has kept the owners over the years "in business". After serving Mandan for 77 years, Ohm's Café is for sale. This quaint location has embodied...
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

From Idaho to North Dakota, true crime cases spark public conversations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 1970s and 80s, stories of serial killers dominated headlines. Now, fewer of these stories are around due to many factors, like the growth of forensic science, and more specific classifications of crimes. But public interest in criminal cases remains. People wonder why crimes were committed and ask how to prevent tragedies in the future.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Two chili fundraisers each draw a crowd in Bismarck

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — Plenty of hungry people showed up for dinner on Saturday evening to chow down on chili.Two organizations were hosting cookoff fundraisers, with money benefiting some good causes. The stages were set as dozens of people were eager to ladle out some goodness around Bismarck over the weekend. And like every good […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Heritage Center hosts indoor snowball fight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of snowball fights, you usually remember the cold from not only the wind, but from the wet snow hitting your face. However, for a couple of kids Saturday morning, they got to have all of the fun of snowball fight but from the indoors.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

What’s happening this weekend? January 14-15

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. In this new weekend catalogue from KX, we’ll be listing a selection of events across Bismarck, Minot, Williston and Dickinson every Saturday morning for those in search of weekend activities. Here’s a few of our favorites from Bismarck and Minot […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Human trafficking survivors in North Dakota remember their journey to safety

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Your News Leader has shared stories about how trafficking happens in rural areas. Specialists who work to prevent human trafficking have seen numbers increase in recent years. Two survivors share their stories of how they were pulled into human trafficking...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 1/9-1/15

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — While many local businesses are planning to expand or move into Bismarck over the next year (including spas and full entertainment centers), the changing times have been difficult on others, with closures and concerns being a major feature of the most recent news. Added on to removals and hall of fame […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days

The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Neighbors jump into action to rescue two people from Mandan explosion

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were injured and community members were shaken after an explosion rocked a Mandan neighborhood. Hours later, the wreckage was still smoking. The home was nestled in the typically quiet Cortez Circle area. Neighbors felt the blast around 11 in the morning. “It was random...
MANDAN, ND

