wmagazine.com
Everything You Need to Know About the 2023 Met Gala
The current parade of awards show red carpets may be leaving you yearning for something more. More glamour, more extravagance, more celebrities. Well, lucky for you, the 2023 Met Gala is just around the corner, and it will likely deliver all that and then some. After last year, which delivered two Galas in the span of just nine months, waiting a full year for the next one may have seemed like an impossible task, but the first Monday in May is incoming, and new information about the event is being revealed every day. Here, we’re breaking down everything we know about the 2023 Met Gala, from the coinciding exhibition to the star-studded hosts.
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
wmagazine.com
Bella Hadid Is the Blondest She Has Ever Been
Move over Kim Kardashian, there’s a new Marilyn Monroe enthusiast in town, and she’s got the hair for it. On Tuesday afternoon, Bella Hadid shocked Instagram when she posted a video showing off a very blonde ‘do, looking like she’s about to take Kardashian gig, as well as Ana de Armas’, and maybe even Monroe’s at this point.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kids: Learn About The 4 Daughters He Shares With Wife Sam
While Aaron Taylor-Johnson‘s rumored involvement in the James Bond franchise is still just a rumor, he’s enjoyed one super important role since 2010: father. The 33-year-old English actor and his wife of one decade, Sam Taylor-Johnson, 56, welcomed two daughters ahead of their 2012 wedding: They had Wylda Rae in 2010 and Romy Hero in 2012. Plus, Aaron has helped raise Sam’s two children she shares with her ex-husband, Jay Jopling: Angelica, 25, and Jessie, 15. Read on to learn about Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson’s four girls.
Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Reunion Won’t See Amy Jo Johnson In The Pink
Instead of go-go Power Rangers for the 30th anniversary special on Netflix, at least one prominent cast member is singing no-go. “For the record I never said no,” Johnson tweeted on Wednesday. “I just didn’t say yes to what was offered. But other fun stuff is in store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass!” Netflix is powering up the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a standalone special set for April 19 that reunites David Yost as Billy Cranston, the original Blue Ranger; Walter E. Jones as Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger; Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos, the...
13 Changes "The Last Of Us" TV Show Made To The Game, And 9 Things They Kept The Same
I am ready to cry again.
wmagazine.com
You Betta Watch It Sophie, Kim Kardashian Is Embracing Her Inner Essex Girl
Kim Kardashian may be the most famous reality star to come out of the United States, but what if Kardashian got her name from starring on, say, Big Brother UK or The Only Way is Essex instead of Keeping Up With the Kardashians? Well, it’s unclear if anyone was actually asking that question, but thanks to Kardashian herself, we have an answer.
Dressing to kill: How and why Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ continues to encourage a goth resurrection
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in “Wednesday.” Credit: Vlad Cioplea/Netflix via TNS. In addition to being creepy and kooky, Wednesday Addams is now undeniably a la mode. “Wednesday,” which premiered on Netflix in November 2022, is an eight-episode “Addams Family” spinoff series directed by Tim Burton. The show follows a teenage Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), still as gruesome as ever. Forcibly enrolled in Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where her parents met, Wednesday is swiftly embroiled in mystery and interpersonal conflict.
wmagazine.com
One of Angelina Jolie’s Kids is Reportedly Launching an Art Career
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the artist JR, Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt. JC Olivera/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. She’s one of the world’s most iconic women. She has six kids. And now one of them is reportedly forging a career in the art world under a pseudonym. Two years ago we...
wmagazine.com
Prince William Wants to Focus on His Noodles
Prince Harry’s revealing memoir Spare has undoubtedly stirred the royal pot—but in public, Prince William would rather stir another type of pot altogether. The royal family has so far remained tight-lipped (publicly, anyway) about all the secrets, accusations, and “todger”-cream tips contained in the book. Instead, they’ve opted to carry on as usual, though perhaps in a more controlled fashion. (They’ve ignored any of the questions about the book yelled at them, so far. Although it’s not very royal to acknowledge anyone yelling things at you under any circumstances).
