The current parade of awards show red carpets may be leaving you yearning for something more. More glamour, more extravagance, more celebrities. Well, lucky for you, the 2023 Met Gala is just around the corner, and it will likely deliver all that and then some. After last year, which delivered two Galas in the span of just nine months, waiting a full year for the next one may have seemed like an impossible task, but the first Monday in May is incoming, and new information about the event is being revealed every day. Here, we’re breaking down everything we know about the 2023 Met Gala, from the coinciding exhibition to the star-studded hosts.

10 HOURS AGO