Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Learn to Curl this winter at Charlotte Curling AssociationThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte Mecklenburg Libraries plan to issue 20K refurbished laptops
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Library will be issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to eligible adults in Mecklenburg County. Funded through the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), each laptop is free and includes preloaded productivity and education applications as well as all necessary hardware needed for set-up. For the latest...
County leaders to consider business incentives for the ACC to come to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County leaders are considering some new incentives to help get a big name to Charlotte. Wednesday night, county commissioners could approve thousands of dollars for the new headquarters for the Atlantic Coastal Conference. City leaders say this is not only going to bring lots of...
Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
American Airlines has just added a 3rd daily flight from Charlotte to London
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines announced Tuesday that it's adding a third daily flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to London Heathrow (LHR) through October. According to a news release, the flight will depart CLT at 11:30 p.m. and the return flight will arrive at CLT at 9...
'Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea' to hit the shelves in North and South Carolina this spring
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewery teamed up to create Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. Bojangles, founded in Charlotte in 1977, has over 800 restaurants across 15 states famous for their Southern menu and loads of fixins'. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the...
'Unexpected and surreal': How these women turned side hustles into some of Charlotte's most popular businesses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some Charlotte women who went from working side hustles to growing booming businesses are sharing lessons they learned in hopes of helping other small businesses succeed in the Queen City. They're some of the most talked-about businesses in all of Charlotte, all women-owned with humble beginnings....
Dog who lost leg to cancer gets a prosthetic leg thanks to clever high schoolers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When the mom of Bentley, a jolly golden retriever, got him as a puppy, she knew she had a best friend forever. "I can't imagine my life without him," Ashley Liberto, Bentley's mom, said. But in 2022, then 8 years old, Bentley didn't seem to be...
Moped rider killed in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen. The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above. The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the...
WCNC
These grocery store staples have had double-digit price increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the majority of grocery store food items are more expensive now than they were just one year ago. The price of food has increased by 10.4% since December 2021 with grocery store staples seeing even...
Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
The history behind MLK Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country. Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.
WCNC
Nominate a veteran for a roof replacement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. In need of a new roof or roof repair? Guy Roofing is a family owned and operated company that provides roofing for both commercial and residential projects. In December, Guy Roofing gave away a free roof to a South Carolina Navy veteran and was able to complete the project in just one day. With the new year starting, Guy Roofing is ready to give away another new roof to another veteran of any military branch that lives within 25 miles of Charlotte.
WCNC
Easy Things To Stop Buying & Save Money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impulse to spontaneously buy is a common problem we all have that prevents us from saving money. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has several tips to help us save money. Here they are:. Tip 1: Take a break from impulse buys. This means staying away...
CRVA overlooked qualified minority and women-owned small businesses for $750K job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority publicly commits to diversity, equity and inclusion, public records show the agency paid one small business more than $750,000 over the last decade for leadership consulting work without ever giving minority and women-owned businesses an equal shot at the same job.
WCNC
Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common procedures...
Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
WCNC
The Anne Springs Close Greenway Wedding Show is this weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10am. Meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors...
Christian Services in Lancaster County might just bowl you over
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Christian Services in Lancaster, South Carolina is on a mission to become the heartbeat of the county. It's a place for services, but also safety. It's a place that's been focused on families since the 1980s and has had a longstanding food pantry since that time. But they've evolved in the last 20 years.
Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0