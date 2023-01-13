ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Restaurants, shops coming to old mill in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Out with the hold and in the with a proven redesign. One of the most iconic buildings in our area is getting a facelift. will welcome a place for restaurants shops and spaces to live. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Moped rider killed in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man riding a moped was killed in a crash in York County Tuesday evening, the York County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the crash happened in the area of South Anderson Road on Neely Store Road in Rock Hill. Deputies said 32-year-old Michael...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Lucille Giles Men’s Shelter reopening in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A facility that provides hundreds of beds for men that need shelter is set to reopen. The Lucille Giles Men's Shelter on Statesville Avenue will reopen on Wednesday, according to Roof Above. The shelter had been closed since October to repair wear and tear to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

These grocery store staples have had double-digit price increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show the majority of grocery store food items are more expensive now than they were just one year ago. The price of food has increased by 10.4% since December 2021 with grocery store staples seeing even...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Walmart parking lot shooting leaves 1 injured

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting at a Walmart parking lot in west Charlotte left one person injured on Tuesday. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Medic stated that they were responding to a shooting at Wilkinson Blvd. The crime scene was located at a parking lot at a Walmart. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The history behind MLK Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and all the critical work he did for this country. Even during the height of racial segregation in the 1960s, Dr. King envisioned a world where his kids' would not be judged by the color of their skin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nominate a veteran for a roof replacement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. In need of a new roof or roof repair? Guy Roofing is a family owned and operated company that provides roofing for both commercial and residential projects. In December, Guy Roofing gave away a free roof to a South Carolina Navy veteran and was able to complete the project in just one day. With the new year starting, Guy Roofing is ready to give away another new roof to another veteran of any military branch that lives within 25 miles of Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Easy Things To Stop Buying & Save Money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The impulse to spontaneously buy is a common problem we all have that prevents us from saving money. Jenny Martin from Southern Savers has several tips to help us save money. Here they are:. Tip 1: Take a break from impulse buys. This means staying away...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Surgical and non-surgical services at Horizon Eye Care

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we were joined by Doctor Kevin Tomasko from Horizon Eye Care - t talk about some of the different aesthetic surgeries they offer. “The most common procedures...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays

PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

The Anne Springs Close Greenway Wedding Show is this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Anne Springs Close Greenway will host a Wedding Show to showcase local vendors and the Greenway’s iconic venues. No tickets or advance registration are required, and doors to the romantic Dairy Barn open at 10am. Meet local wedding and event vendors, sample passed hors...
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

Christian Services in Lancaster County might just bowl you over

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Christian Services in Lancaster, South Carolina is on a mission to become the heartbeat of the county. It's a place for services, but also safety. It's a place that's been focused on families since the 1980s and has had a longstanding food pantry since that time. But they've evolved in the last 20 years.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy