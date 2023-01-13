ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

On Milwaukee

The Counter Day Bar to bring experiential zero proof drinks to East Side

If you’ve been following Milwaukee’s swiftly growing coffee scene, you’ve absolutely heard of Discourse, the experiential and experimental “liquid workshop” which got its start in Door County, but laid down its roots in Milwaukee last summer. And if you’ve been among the many whose taste...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

John Wise joins team at Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts has appointed industry veteran and Bartolotta’s alum John Wise as vice president of food and beverage, a role charged with leading and elevating the company’s multi-faceted restaurant, bar and group catering programs. In his new role, Wise will oversee all hotel catered events and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted

Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego missing girl seen in Milwaukee found safe

MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police said a missing 16-year-old girl was found safe. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee. Officials said a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

2 dead in Friday night shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday night in Milwaukee. According to police, the shootings happened just 20 minutes apart. The first happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 37th and Hopkins. Officers said a 32-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old woman was in custody. Police said...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'

MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins

MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday

It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
MILWAUKEE, WI

