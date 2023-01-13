Read full article on original website
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee's Justice Point Obstructs Self-Proclaimed Mission of EqualityGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
New local restaurant opens in WisconsinKristen WaltersOkauchee Lake, WI
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee
The Counter Day Bar to bring experiential zero proof drinks to East Side
If you’ve been following Milwaukee’s swiftly growing coffee scene, you’ve absolutely heard of Discourse, the experiential and experimental “liquid workshop” which got its start in Door County, but laid down its roots in Milwaukee last summer. And if you’ve been among the many whose taste...
500 Black Tuxedos event showcases Milwaukee community
The goal of the annual 500 Black Tuxedo Event: dressing up young men to provide them a physical reminder of what they’re worth and what they can be.
On Milwaukee
District Fore to bring sports, games & New York style pizza to Third Ward
There’s a new restaurant, bar and entertainment venue slated to open at 233 E. Chicago St. in the Historic Third Ward. That's the former home of SPiN/Evolution GastroPong, which relocated to the former Old World Third Street before shuttering for good. District Fore is the name of the new...
500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend
The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.
On Milwaukee
John Wise joins team at Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Marcus Hotels & Resorts has appointed industry veteran and Bartolotta’s alum John Wise as vice president of food and beverage, a role charged with leading and elevating the company’s multi-faceted restaurant, bar and group catering programs. In his new role, Wise will oversee all hotel catered events and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain, snow expected; Thursday morning commute could be impacted
Rain and snow are expected to move into southeastern Wisconsin from the southwest after 10 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the Thursday morning commute, tapering off late Thursday morning into midday. The heaviest will end in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Thursday as the precipitation shifts north. Milwaukee is forecast to...
wrcitytimes.com
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
WISN
Milwaukee house shot-up following argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing girl seen in Milwaukee found safe
MUSKEGO, Wis. - Muskego police said a missing 16-year-old girl was found safe. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee. Officials said a...
WISN
2 dead in Friday night shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday night in Milwaukee. According to police, the shootings happened just 20 minutes apart. The first happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 37th and Hopkins. Officers said a 32-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old woman was in custody. Police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
Milwaukee man dies after being shot near 49th and Capitol
A Milwaukee man is dead after he was shot near 49th and Capitol on Monday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 4:45 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
Milwaukee man in critical condition after double shooting near 60th and Philip
Milwaukee police say a man is in critical condition following a double shooting near 60th and Philip. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Friday.
46-year-old killed near 29th and Hampton: Milwaukee police
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
seehafernews.com
Three Shot, Two Killed In Milwaukee On Sunday
It was a deadly Sunday in Milwaukee. Police say three people were shot, and two of them died. The killings are Milwaukee’s second and third homicides of the New Year. There were two other people shot and wounded over the weekend. Milwaukee saw a record 224 homicides last year.
Man injured after suspects try to steal his car near Marquette University
A man was physically assaulted by four men who were trying to steal his car near Marquette University on Monday, police say.
