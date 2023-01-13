Read full article on original website
Once Rescued From a Tree, Louisiana Man Immediately Arrested
It's evidently the fear criminals experience during and immediately after their illegal acts that causes them to do some really dumb stuff. It’s either that or they just weren’t very bright to begin with. If you recall, it was just this past Sunday when Caddo deputies arrested a...
Man Fell Through Shreveport Truck-Stop Ceiling in Burglary Arrest
Just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Caddo Sheriff's patrol deputies were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance at a truck stop in the 12000 block of Mansfield Road. A clerk reported a male had been lingering in the back of the store since 11 p.m., the night before. After a loud noise in a restroom, the clerk could not find the man and believed he was in the attic.
ktalnews.com
MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.
Shreveport Police Searching for Suspect in Church Burning
On January 13th, 2023, at 4:15 am a masked man committed a heinous act in the Shreveport Community. The suspect broke into a church in the 6600 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and poured a fire accelerant in the Pre-kindergarten area. The suspect fled the scene by vehicle. During...
Caddo Parish Suspect Escapes Police in Handcuffs
The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help in identifying this suspect. He escaped from custody this afternoon and is believed to have stolen a vehicle in Greenwood. Anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact The Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554. Anyone with information...
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
KSLA
USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who attempted to rob a letter carrier. The incident happened Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue in Shreveport. The...
Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive
Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
KSLA
HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
Deputies catch burglar with money taped to his stomach
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said an arrest was made of a Springhill man while in the act of burglarizing a business.
KTBS
Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in shooting near Tinseltown
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
Shreveport Juveniles Arrested for Car-Jacking and Illegal Guns
Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit yesterday evening. On January 14, 2023, just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on January 13th. The vehicle immediately fled and led patrol officers on a pursuit that ended when the carjacked vehicle collided with a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
Sparks Fly After Caddo Commission Meeting – Police Reports Filed
Tempers flared after the Caddo Parish Commission meeting at Government Plaza in Shreveport on Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses tell KEEL News local publisher and government watchdog John Settle got into some sort of altercation with Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson. We know these two men have a long history of disagreements...
ktalnews.com
Attempted robbery, USPS carrier assaulted
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of someone who attempted to rob a carrier. The attempted robbery happened to a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in the 1400 block of...
Shreveport Police K-9 Assists in Cocaine Bust
On January 12th, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. As patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle a passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was located by Shreveport Police K-9 “Diesel” hiding under...
Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
KSLA
Fourth teen to be tried as an adult over shooting death of a 13-year-old
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A fourth teenager who allegedly was involved in the shooting death of a 13-year-old in 2021 will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, Caddo District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17 determined...
