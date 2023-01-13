ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktalnews.com

MPD: 97-year-old woman attacked in sleep by granddaughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed. Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Caddo Parish Suspect Escapes Police in Handcuffs

The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help in identifying this suspect. He escaped from custody this afternoon and is believed to have stolen a vehicle in Greenwood. Anyone with any information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to contact The Greenwood Police Department at 318-938-5554. Anyone with information...
GREENWOOD, LA
CBS19

Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KSLA

USPS offering $50k reward for attempted robbers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who attempted to rob a letter carrier. The incident happened Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue in Shreveport. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Homeless Camp Causing Concerns on Youree Drive

Posts have been making their way across social media about a homeless camp that has been set up on Youree Drive near Walmart. Driving by the structure(s) many motorists have noticed the pile of tarps and wooden pallets, usually surrounded by trash and shopping carts. People are questioning why nothing has been done about what some consider to be an eyesore.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

HCSO: missing teen found by Carthage Police Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The Harrison County Sherrif’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her home. According to HCSO, the runaway teen has been located by the Carthage Police Department. They thank the community for helping locate her. The girl was last...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Fourth Caddo teen faces adult trial in shooting near Tinseltown

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fourth Caddo Parish teenager involved in a high-profile firearm slaying will face indictment and prosecution as an adult, District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. says. A continued custody hearing in Caddo Juvenile Court on Tuesday determined that prosecution of Rodney Lewis Jr., 16, could be transferred...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Juveniles Arrested for Car-Jacking and Illegal Guns

Shreveport Police patrol officers along with the Community Response Unit have five juveniles in custody following a pursuit yesterday evening. On January 14, 2023, just before 6:30 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers assigned to the Queensborough neighborhood attempted to stop a vehicle that was carjacked on January 13th. The vehicle immediately fled and led patrol officers on a pursuit that ended when the carjacked vehicle collided with a Ford Mustang at the intersection of Jewella Avenue and Hollywood Avenue. Five suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. All were captured before they could get out of sight of the officers. There were two people in the Mustang, and both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

2 men arrested, 1 at large after 31 gallons of prescription medicine seized in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men were identified after allegedly leading East Texas law enforcement on a chase and having 31 gallons of prescription medicine. The pursuit spanned across Nacogdoches, Rusk and Panola Counties on Jan. 12, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Attempted robbery, USPS carrier assaulted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 dollars for information leading to the arrest of someone who attempted to rob a carrier. The attempted robbery happened to a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in the 1400 block of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Police K-9 Assists in Cocaine Bust

On January 12th, 2023, around 3:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the Mooretown neighborhood. As patrol officers attempted to stop the vehicle a passenger fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was located by Shreveport Police K-9 “Diesel” hiding under...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Man Shot to Death in City’s 4th Homicide of 2023

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a male deceased. Police were called to the scene at 8:41 p.m. from the 6700 block of Klug Pines Boulevard, which is located in the Pines Road area. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and possibly his head.
