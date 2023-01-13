Read full article on original website
MrsJustice
5d ago
no offense to the family at all. but man after seeing everyone else.... man sorry lost your fingers but atleast you here babe. im so happy the got you out the cold when they did. and I commend the neighbors that came to the rescue to get him to the hospital. thank God that you are still here 🙏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Related
Cuba teen paralyzed by accident receives new wheelchair van
BUFFALO, N.Y. — "I'm at a loss for words, really," Dennis Kranock of Portville said on Wednesday morning. He and his wife Lisa have watched their 18-year-old daughter Gabby fight through the unthinkable over the last four months. She was standing outside with her friends back in September, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver.
$250K in damage in Buffalo fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
Code Blue 32 issued for Buffalo Wednesday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As another weather system moves into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo Wednesday evening and Thursday during the day. The following overnight shelters will be open Wednesday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open...
Aldi opens back up on Broadway after being looted
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday Aldi's on Broadway in Buffalo opened its doors after it had to close due to being looted during the Blizzard of 2022. The store has been boarded up ever since but now it's back to business. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz thanked Aldi for...
wbfo.org
Fire Commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard
Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
buffalorising.com
Is There Snow in Buffalo’s Future?
Author: Stephen Vermette | Department of Geography & Planning, SUNY Buffalo State University Research Associate, Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. Reaching back to the late 19th and early 20th Centuries, Buffalo’s newspaper headlines (Buffalo Museum of Science Weather Archives) are replete with references to snowstorms and blizzards – “Big Blizzard to Swoop Down on Buffalo,” “It was a Blizzard That Buffalo Could Well Boast of,” “City in Grasp of Great Storm,” “Buffalo is Threatened with Howling Blizzard…” (I could go on).
WKBW-TV
Fearless Buffalo nun thwarted thieves
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A fearless Buffalo nun delivered an impromptu lesson in "thou shall not steal". “So, I opened the door and saw a ladder — here's a ladder over here and I walked out and I looked up and said — 'get out of here. How dare you do this to God's property — this is his mission!’”, described Sister Mary Johnice, director, Response to Love Center.
Broadway Aldi reopens after closing in response to looting
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says it reopened its doors at 9 a.m.
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Hero Who Rescued 24 People in Buffalo Blizzard Gets Big Reward from Former Bill
One Buffalo native just got a special surprise, all thanks to his heroic efforts. Buffalo is known for its football, chicken wings, and the enormous amount of snow it gets every year. But now it's known for something even bigger than that... humanity. Meet Jay Withey. Many people remember when...
DA says man could get 25 years for stabbing neighbor
The District Attorney's office says Christopher Hinson and the victim lived in separate apartments in a building on Lark Street.
K9 is gifted new body armor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's department received a donation for its K9 Reggie, which included a new bullet, and stab protective vest. The donation came from a not-for-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest was established in 2009, and its mission is to provide...
Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
Treacherous Travel For Portions Of New York State
The second half of the first month of 2023 is about to start and it is going to bring back some winter weather. While we have been enjoying some of the warm temperatures this January has given us, the cold air is about to take over. The snow and cold...
Local nun thwarts robbery at Response to Love Center on Saturday
Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call here “one tough cookie”, and Saturday’s actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that’s the case. Read more here:
Reward Offered for Information on Western New York Man Accused of Killing Three Dogs
A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a Western New York man accused of shooting and killing his three dogs and fleeing the area. According to a report from Delaney Eyermann of WRAL, 50-year-old Richard Russell faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing three pet dogs by shooting them multiple times in the head. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals investigators found the dogs buried in a four-feet deep grave in the backyard of a Burt, New York home. All three were killed by multiple gunshots to the head from a .22 caliber rifle.
Code Blue has been issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Monday night and during the day Tuesday. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. - 7...
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
