Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will feature The Northside Customs Collection, a select group of original American muscle, Resto-Mods, and late-model cars and trucks that will be offered with No Reserve during the annual Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29, 2023. Headlining the more than two dozen auction vehicles from The Northside Customs Collection is a special 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (Lot #1353) that is #61 of 69 built and was optioned with a D80 spoiler equipment and AM radio. Also from the collection are two fully restored, matching-numbers 1969 and 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429s (Lot #1354.1 and Lot #1354) and a fully restored 1970 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda (Lot #1353.1) finished with an In Violet exterior.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO