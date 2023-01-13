Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year. The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.

1 DAY AGO