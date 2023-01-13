ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Joe Rogan blasts George Soros: ‘he’s an evil person in a Batman movie’

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04A2xa_0kDrXwV600

Joe Rogan and a former CIA agent roasted liberal mega-donor George Soros on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, posted on Wednesday.

Rogan spoke about controversial Democratic mega-donors with former CIA covert operations officer, and current CEO of Portman Square Group, Mike Baker. The conversation turned to Soros and his influence on local politicians.

“I had a conversation with the governor of Texas about him, with Greg Abbott, where he was explaining to me what George Soros does, and it’s f—ing terrifying that he donates money to a very progressive, very leftist – whether it’s a D.A. or whatever politician, and then funds someone who is even further left than them to go against them,” Rogan noted. “He just keeps moving it along, so he’s playing like a global game and that he enjoys doing it.”

Baker observed that Soros demonstrated an insightful knowledge of where the power to change society on the ground level really lies.

“It’s telling, right? He understood early on where you wanted to seize power, right? Sometimes you think, ‘A senator, that’s the pinnacle of success,’ well, it’s not, really. It’s the D.A.’s, and it’s the state-level politicians. That’s where real change occurs and where things can happen,” he noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pr2cS_0kDrXwV600
Joe Rogan blasted George Soros on a recent episode of his podcast.
Youtube/@PowerfulJRE

“Or real corrosion,” Rogan replied. “That’s what’s scary, is that it seems like he funds corrosion, it’s like he wants these cities to fall apart, he wants crime to flourish, it’s almost like he’s an evil person in a Batman movie.”

Baker noted that Soros “made his real fortune by almost busting the Bank of England. He’s not out there for truth and justice.”

Rogan then proceeded, in a mocking tone, to read an article from late 2021 about how Soros had begun backing a media firm to “combat disinformation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25QhaI_0kDrXwV600
Joe Rogan called George Soros an “evil person in a Batman movie.”
AP

“Good Information Inc. aims to fund and scale businesses that cut through echo chambers with fact-based information,” Rogan sarcastically read. He continued: “As part of its mission, it plans to invest in local news companies.”

Rogan noted, “It’s all very weird. This guy has obviously been involved in politics at a very high level for decades and decades, and it seems like it’s his fun little game.”

Baker observed that Soros “likes being the puppet master, he likes pulling strings, he likes having that influence, that impact.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FZqHS_0kDrXwV600
Joe Rogan made his comments during a conversation with ex-CIA officer Mike Baker.
Youtube/@PowerfulJRE

Rogan insisted that an odd aspect is how Soros is “uniquely public about it,” and later asked, “What’s his endgame?”

The conversation went deeper into how people learned about the importance of local politicians in recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker said he noticed a heightened “awareness” of people toward “the importance of knowing who your city council is or knowing who your state congressman is or the head of the PTA, whatever it might be, and being aware of the importance of that,” because “if you want to bitch and moan, your obligation on the other side is you have got to take part.”

Rogan agreed, “I don’t think people realized the implications that it had on their actual lives, with politicians, what rules people could and couldn’t enact until the pandemic, until they shut down businesses, shut down restaurants, mandated certain things, mandated vaccines for children’s schools.”

He then added, “When you saw politicians doing things like that, that’s when people started freaking out, like, ‘I didn’t know you guys had that kinda f—ing power.'”

Comments / 5

Related
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Marriage Is 'Falling Apart' As Couple Is 'Always Fighting,' Insider Spills: 'It's A Toxic Situation'

Trouble in paradise? Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's 13-year marriage may not last after all, as the two are bickering non-stop. “It’s all falling apart,” an insider revealed to Radar. “They’re always fighting and can barely contain their growing animosity for each other even when they appear in public.”“It’s a toxic situation right now,” added the source. The pair, who share daughter Arabella, 11, and sons Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, first began feuding when Ivanka's father, Donald Trump, lost the 2020 presidential election. “Jared recognized Donald had become radioactive, and he pushed Ivanka to abandon her father for the...
OK! Magazine

Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Parties With Friends In $47K Per Month Apartment As Jared Kushner Divorce Rumors Swirl

Ivanka Trump isn't letting the rumors get the best of her! As whispers continue that her marriage with Jared Kushner is on the rocks, the daughter of former president Donald Trump played hostess for a women-only get-together at a luxury Miami apartment that runs renters a whopping $47,000 per month, according to reports from Radar. This party came only one day after her husband's 42nd birthday on Tuesday, January 10 — a milestone the businesswoman failed to acknowledge via social media. The mother-of-three, who shares 11-year-old Arabella, 9-year-old Joseph and 6-year-old Theodore with Jared, has also frequently been spotted sans...
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
OK! Magazine

'It's Disgraceful!': Kimberly Guilfoyle Blasted For Posting Cruel Hunting Photo Of Eric & Donald Trump Jr.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gave a shout-out to Donald Trump Jr.'s brother Eric Trump, but fans couldn't help but focus on the pictures she chose. "Wishing @erictrump the happiest of birthdays! You are a wonderful father to Luke and Carolina, husband to @laraleatrump, brother and friend to all who know and love you! Here’s to the absolute best 2023!" she captioned a photo of herself wearing camouflage as she posted alongside Eric, Donald Jr. and a deer. Of course, people were upset she would advertise the controversial hobby. One person wrote, "Hunting for food. Ok. Hunting for sport. Disturbing. Almost unfollowed,"...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
73K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy