San Luis Obispo Tribune

Stocks Waver, Retail Sales, United Airlines, Moderna, Albertsons - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday January 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver, Bonds Rally on Bank of Japan Surprise. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Wednesday, while the dollar drifted south and Treasury yields retreated, as investors reset prices in bond and currency markets following an unexpected policy move by the Bank of Japan and looked to a key reading on retail sales later in the session.
WASHINGTON STATE
Here’s How Apple’s New HomePod Sounds After a Quick Listen

So yes, Apple announced a new HomePod earlier this morning. It’s the technology giant’s latest entry into the smart speaker space and this sits above the $99 HomePod Mini. For $299, the second-generation HomePod, offers more horsepower to push a wider soundstage of room-filing audio. It also pairs that with smart home hub functionality and some new safety features, like the ability to detect a smoke detector going off.

