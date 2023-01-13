Read full article on original website
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Tesla Bull Gary Black: Price Cuts Won’t Impact ‘Cool Car’ Status
Tesla bull Gary Black is confident that the massive price cuts of up to 20% for some models will not impact the status and long-term valuation of the electric vehicle manufacturer. Black, managing partner at Future Fund, said the cuts Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO Elon Musk made...
Stocks Waver, Retail Sales, United Airlines, Moderna, Albertsons - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Wednesday January 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Waver, Bonds Rally on Bank of Japan Surprise. U.S. equity futures were little-changed Wednesday, while the dollar drifted south and Treasury yields retreated, as investors reset prices in bond and currency markets following an unexpected policy move by the Bank of Japan and looked to a key reading on retail sales later in the session.
Here’s How Apple’s New HomePod Sounds After a Quick Listen
So yes, Apple announced a new HomePod earlier this morning. It’s the technology giant’s latest entry into the smart speaker space and this sits above the $99 HomePod Mini. For $299, the second-generation HomePod, offers more horsepower to push a wider soundstage of room-filing audio. It also pairs that with smart home hub functionality and some new safety features, like the ability to detect a smoke detector going off.
