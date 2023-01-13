ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick

The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Bengals-Ravens Playoff Broadcast Sets Ratings Milestone

CINCINNATI — NBC garnered it's largest Sunday audience this season during the Bengals 24-17 win over Baltimore on Sunday. The game averaged 28.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday primetime show on any network since last year's Super Bowl. The game closed a out a banner ratings weekend...
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
Giants Expecting Hostile Environment Saturday Night

Philadelphia might be known as the City of Brotherly Love, but don't expect its sports fans to roll out the red carpet for visiting teams. Such will be the case this Saturday when the New York Giants make their second trip in three weeks into South Philly, this time for a winner-takes-all playoff game against the No. 1 seeded Eagles.
