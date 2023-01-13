Read full article on original website
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
Bengals-Ravens Playoff Broadcast Sets Ratings Milestone
CINCINNATI — NBC garnered it's largest Sunday audience this season during the Bengals 24-17 win over Baltimore on Sunday. The game averaged 28.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday primetime show on any network since last year's Super Bowl. The game closed a out a banner ratings weekend...
Vikings Sign Curtis Weaver to Futures Contract, Lose Kyle Hinton and Myles Dorn
The Vikings have signed a handful of players to futures contracts, including former Dolphins fifth-round pick Curtis Weaver, who was a highly productive edge rusher in college. They also signed six of their own practice squad players to futures contracts: WR Trishton Jackson, WR Blake Proehl, CB Tay Gowan, TE...
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
Giants Expecting Hostile Environment Saturday Night
Philadelphia might be known as the City of Brotherly Love, but don't expect its sports fans to roll out the red carpet for visiting teams. Such will be the case this Saturday when the New York Giants make their second trip in three weeks into South Philly, this time for a winner-takes-all playoff game against the No. 1 seeded Eagles.
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills preview: Predictions, odds and 3 matchups to watch
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will finally play their long-awaited game Sunday afternoon in Western New York after their
