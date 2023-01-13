Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Bears GM Ryan Poles Said About Phone Calls for No. 1 Pick
The phone doesn't seem to be ringing off the hook for Bears GM Ryan Poles yet, at least with teams looking to offer trade packages for the No. 1 pick in the draft it hasn't. For another reason it did. "Right now, everyone's on the same schedule," Poles said of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lamar Jackson Trade Odds: Falcons Top-3 for Ravens QB
The Atlanta Falcons are set to enter another offseason with questions surrounding the quarterback position ... but could Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson be the answer?. Jackson, 25, could be on his way out of Baltimore amidst contract negotiations - and the Falcons are considered to be at the "front...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Jones and Running Backs
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers hoped the running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon would help offset the loss of Davante Adams. That wasn’t the case, though that really wasn’t the fault of the Packers’ excellent one-two punch in the backfield.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Make Trade in Athletic Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2022, the Green Bay Packers got the receiver they wanted by making a trade with an NFC North rival. In Dane Brugler’s second mock draft of the season for The Athletic, the Packers swung a trade with the Detroit Lions, moved back from No. 15 to No. 18, and selected Iowa defender Lukas Van Ness. A defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes, he fits the mold of the big outside linebacker that the Packers have preferred with the likes of Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ 2022 Review: Linebackers Need Added Depth
Malcolm Rodriguez began the 2022 campaign at the bottom of the depth chart. The rookie linebacker out of Oklahoma State was viewed as a special teams contributor with potential to get on the field as a linebacker in spurts. A strong training camp, one that was documented on "Hard Knocks,"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: National predictions
The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off their first road playoff victory in approximately 30 years. The Cowboys will have to beat the San Francisco 49ers on the road if they want to advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1996. The Cowboys opened as a 4-point...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Divisional Week Storylines
Eagles Week Part III is well underway, as the Ne york Giants have a short work week ahead to get ready for a Saturday night date against the top-seeded Eagles out in Philadelphia, where they hope to win for the first time since 2013. It won't be easy--it never is....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals-Ravens Playoff Broadcast Sets Ratings Milestone
CINCINNATI — NBC garnered it's largest Sunday audience this season during the Bengals 24-17 win over Baltimore on Sunday. The game averaged 28.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched Sunday primetime show on any network since last year's Super Bowl. The game closed a out a banner ratings weekend...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Injury Report: One Change from Tuesday
The New York Giants' Wednesday injury report mostly remained the same as Tuesday, with four players--defensive back Landon Collins (ankle), receiver Isaiah Hodgins (ankle), cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (quad) still listed as limited, and one (defensive back Jason Pinnock) listed as a full participant. Cornerback...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tickets to NFL Divisional Round matchups Top $1,000
One weekend of NFL postseason action is in the books, and we’re officially on to the divisional round. The last eight teams in contention for a Super Bowl face off with everything on the line this weekend, with two games set for Saturday and two more scheduled for Sunday. After wild-card weekend featured four one-score games, an epic comeback and plenty of scoring, this week’s action has a lot to live up to.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants Expecting Hostile Environment Saturday Night
Philadelphia might be known as the City of Brotherly Love, but don't expect its sports fans to roll out the red carpet for visiting teams. Such will be the case this Saturday when the New York Giants make their second trip in three weeks into South Philly, this time for a winner-takes-all playoff game against the No. 1 seeded Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raiders’ Long Stands Tall, on the Field and the Screen
Even though the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t make the playoffs, fans of Raider Nation can watch a great member of the Silver and Black on television throughout the post-season. Howie Long, perhaps the best defensive lineman in Raiders franchise history, is a member of FOX Sports’ in-studio team for National Football League games and is one of the best TV analysts in the business.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Divisional Round Odds & Betting Lines | Complete NFL Playoff Odds & Spreads
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The NFL Divisional Round is typically the best weekend of the pro football season and this year should be no exception, as the top four seeds in the AFC advanced to this round and the NFC features four marquee clubs, including the top two seeds in that conference. Having this many quality teams should make the NFL Divisional Round odds this week quite fun to navigate.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots’ 2022 Rookie Class Gets High Grade
The kids are all right, at least in New England. An analytical study published on ESPN determined that the New England Patriots' 2022 draft class was the ninth-most productive during the regular season. The rankings took only the rookies' freshman year endeavors - not future projections - into account using a determination of "how many points (estimated) that (a) player either earned for his offense or saved for his defense."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What First Round of Playoff Games Taught Bears
The first weekend of playoff games provided the Bears with a pathway to postseason success. First, they need to worry about winning a game rather than winning a playoff game. It's still a good idea to keep in mind what success in postseason looks like because GM Ryan Poles said the goal is for "sustained success." They're not seeking a playoff appearance and loss once every decade.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Becomes Free Agent; Commanders Interested?
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may have played his final game with the franchise after his team was eliminated in a 24-17 loss against the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Jackson was inactive for a sixth consecutive game with a knee injury, and his absence could be...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dolphins-Bills Wild-Card Playoff Complete Observations
Here's what caught our eye during the Miami Dolphins' 34-31 wild-card playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon. -- We'll start with the inactive list, which fortunately did NOT include left tackle Terron Armstead, back in the lineup after missing two games with his wide variety of ailment. The list of inactives DID include QB Tua Tagovailoa, T Kendall Lamm, T Brandon Shell, OL Liam Eichenberg, RB Raheem Mostert, CB Noah Igbinoghene and TE Tanner Conner.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Penn State Parts With Receivers Coach Taylor Stubblefield
Penn State coach James Franklin announced Sunday that he has relieved receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, effectively immediately. Franklin said the program would begin a "national search" for a new receivers coach. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but...
