Washington State

Channel 3000

The world has a major debt problem. Is a reset coming?

The world is in debt. A record amount of debt. Three hundred trillion dollars, to be exact. That’s the total amount that governments, households and corporations around the world owed in June 2022, as estimated by the Institute of International Finance. That number is about 349% of global gross...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

Buttigieg finds himself in the spotlight for better or worse

WASHINGTON — The nation’s transportation secretary usually holds one of the most public-facing roles in any presidential administration. A core aspect of the Cabinet job is to travel the country, doling out millions of public dollars and attending ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new bridges, overpasses and ports. Even by...
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel 3000

Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Ukrainian emergency crews on Monday sifted through what was left of a Dnipro apartment building destroyed by a Russian missile, placing bodies from one of the war’s deadliest single attacks in months in black bags and gingerly carrying them across steep piles of rubble. Authorities...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

What to know about Biden’s inaction, mixed signals on death penalty

In Boston, the Justice Department is pressing judges to uphold marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence. In New York, it’s asking jurors to impose the death penalty on a man who killed eight people in an attack on a bicycle path. President Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge...
BOSTON, MA
Channel 3000

Migrants exploited at work could receive more deportation relief

ATLANTA — Undocumented workers caught up in exploitative labor arrangements will have access to a streamlined process to request protection from deportation, according to guidance unveiled by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Under the policy outlined last week, the Biden administration hopes to encourage migrant workers who experience...
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

US divided over Roe’s repeal as abortion foes gird for March for Life

Anti-abortion activists will have multiple reasons to celebrate — and some reasons for unease — when they gather Friday in Washington for the annual March for Life. The march, which includes a rally drawing abortion opponents from across the nation, has been held annually since January 1974 — a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision established a nationwide right to abortion.
ALABAMA STATE
Channel 3000

Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant said it...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

Russia’s war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

The West has reached its latest fateful crossroads over Ukraine. Looming decisions on deepening support for Kyiv’s fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s onslaught have been rendered even more critical by a winter battlefield that was more dynamic than the expected frozen stalemate. Time is also fast ebbing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 3000

US military extends parental leave from 3 weeks to 3 months

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Staff Sgt. Kelton Millhouse steadied an office chair for his wife, Tech Sgt. Tameka Millhouse, who held her pregnant belly with one hand as she eased into the seat. The couple’s 3-year-old son, Kelton “Trey” Millhouse III, rolled a toy car across a conference table at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. The dual Air Force family is due to welcome a second child on March 30.
VIRGINIA STATE
Channel 3000

Helicopter crash near Kyiv kills 16, including Ukrainian interior minister

A helicopter crash near a kindergarten in the Kyiv region has killed at least 16 people, including the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry who were traveling on the aircraft and three children on the ground, according to officials. At least 30 others, including 12 children, are in the...

