Elon Musk has just confirmed the bold irony between Tesla and Mercedes-Benz, revealing that both were first in mutually-opposing categories, but yet the one helped the other. Elon Musk has just confirmed the bold irony between Tesla and Mercedes-Benz! In a tweet reply, the Tesla CEO revealed how during the electric vehicle maker’s most difficult days Mercedes-Benz helped him. Helping your competitor in need is a very good thing to do if the company is honestly competing with you. But Elon showed that there is a bold irony in this story, which I am about to tell you. This news is sure to have many people talking as it highlights the remarkable success of Tesla and the changing times in the automotive industry. With this news,

3 DAYS AGO