torquenews.com
Toyota Hybrids See Largest Jump In Used Value - Tesla Model 3 Sees Big Drop
A new study shows that over the past 12 months, used Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are increasing in value. By contrast, the Tesla Model 3 has seen the largest decline in value. A new study conducted by iSeeCars analyzing the prices of used vehicles in America over the past...
Carscoops
Toyota RAV4 Gains More Rugged Looks Thanks To A New Bodykit By Kuhl
Japanese tuner Kuhl launched a comprehensive styling update for the Toyota RAV4 at the Tokyo Auto Salon, with a design inspired by military vehicles. The bodykit is called VRAVRA Mars and can be combined with off-road wheels and a suspension lift for better results. The Toyota RAV4 already has a...
Here's How Long A Tesla Model S Battery Will Actually Last
The Tesla Model S is one of the more popular Teslas on the market, and it has been on the road long enough so we can tell you. We have all the details.
torquenews.com
Should You Buy a 2023 Tesla Model Y?
Tesla recently did major price cuts on the Model Y - is now the time to buy one? Here's what we recommend. Tesla just did some drastic price cuts. Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 Tesla Model Y if you are in the market for one. The...
torquenews.com
Study: Tesla Model 3 Is Vehicle With Biggest Used Car Price Drop
Used car prices have finally started to drop. Interestingly, the Tesla Model 3 leads with the biggest drop. A new study by researchers at iSeeCars shows that used car prices are finally starting to head back to ward some price normalcy. The overall summary from Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars is, “The inflation and high-interest rates of the past several months are clearly impacting consumers, and have migrated to the car market where prices are consistently falling.” We find it intriguing that the model with the biggest decline is the very popular Tesla Model 3. As recently as August of 2021, we reported that the Tesla Model 3 was the fastest-selling used car in America.
Teslas are finally getting cheaper. It's a sign Elon Musk's back is against the wall.
The EV maker is cutting prices on some of its top models as it faces down challenges with demand and competition against a backdrop of rising rates.
Here's How Much Range The Tesla Model X Really Has
One of the biggest concerns when it comes to electric vehicles is range, and rightly so, since a stop to charge can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours. Just like gasoline-powered vehicles, it's impossible to predict exactly how far an electric vehicle will go for every driver. Tesla, being the biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles, has a vehicle portfolio with some of the best range in the industry. The base AWD Model X is one of Tesla's less successful vehicles in terms of sales, but it still claims a range of 348 miles.
'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts
Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Uncovers Stunning Irony Between Tesla and Mercedes-Benz
Elon Musk has just confirmed the bold irony between Tesla and Mercedes-Benz, revealing that both were first in mutually-opposing categories, but yet the one helped the other. Elon Musk has just confirmed the bold irony between Tesla and Mercedes-Benz! In a tweet reply, the Tesla CEO revealed how during the electric vehicle maker’s most difficult days Mercedes-Benz helped him. Helping your competitor in need is a very good thing to do if the company is honestly competing with you. But Elon showed that there is a bold irony in this story, which I am about to tell you. This news is sure to have many people talking as it highlights the remarkable success of Tesla and the changing times in the automotive industry. With this news,
The Verge
Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’
Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
You Have To Make Cars That People Want: Warren Buffett On Elon Musk And Tesla
Legendary investor Warren Buffett praised Tesla Inc TSLA and its CEO Elon Musk in an April 2022 interview. What Happened: Despite the 65% drop in the price of Tesla's stock in 2022, shares are still up over 424% over the last five years. Former CBS journalist Charlie Rose asked Berkshire...
NASDAQ
Ford's Defining Electric Vehicle Is Crushing It, and It's a Big Deal
Investors widely understand two things about the automotive industry: Trucks drive massive profits for manufacturers, and the future is trending toward electric vehicles. In the past, those two talking points have caused concern for some auto investors, because it wasn't a guarantee that electric trucks would be adopted as readily as cars.
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
torquenews.com
Tesla Quietly Downgrades Model Y Performance Brakes and Reportedly Puts Cover on Them
This afternoon I just learned that Tesla has quietly downgraded its performance breaks on the Model Y Performance and even put a cover to hide the change in a deceptive move. When going from the Model Y Long Range to the Performance version, the biggest difference is the improved brakes. The Performance version comes with Brembo brakes which are much more powerful and provide much better stopping performance. The other differences are mostly software related, such as faster acceleration and a higher top speed, but these are essentially the same powertrain. There are also bigger wheels in the Performance version, but this could be seen as either a positive or a negative by the consumer. Overall, the improved brakes are the biggest difference and arguably the most significant improvement when upgrading to the Performance version.
How Chevy Made ‘A Solid Electric Car Even Better’ According to U.S. News
The Chevy Bolt was already a great EV, but according to U.S. News it is now even better. What was upgraded on the Bolt? The post How Chevy Made ‘A Solid Electric Car Even Better’ According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Hybrid Corvette Could Be Kryptonite for Tesla
GM revs up a hybrid version of its beloved sports car on the 70th anniversary of the Corvette's debut.
Tesla’s Latest Achievement Is Great News Even If You Hate Tesla
If you only skimmed headlines and stock market numbers, you’d think that Tesla just had its worst year ever. On December 31, 2021, the share price for the electric car company was a little over $350; by December 30, 2022, it was a little over $120. That’s by no means good news, but if you look at the sales and growth numbers, you’ll get a very different picture.
AOL Corp
Popular Used Cars no Longer Considered Affordable
Prices of used cars and trucks are dropping, according to the latest government data, but a new report says some popular models once considered "affordable" are now anything but. Robbie Marx is looking for a used van and said one he was looking at for $16,900 will probably sell fast.
