The Sacramento Kings will be looking to keep their four-game winning streak going on Wednesday when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena. Unfortunately for Sacramento, they might need to do it without their star big man in the mix after Domantas Sabonis popped up as a late addition on the injury report. The 26-year-old is currently dealing with an illness, so the big question now is this: Is Domantas Sabonis playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO