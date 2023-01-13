Locally-Owned and Operated Diner to Open in Vero Beach

Waterfall Restaurant , a locally owned and operated diner, will soon be opening in Vero Beach , according to a recent filing with the State of Florida. The restaurant will be located at 2227 14th Ave , near Beach Bum Bagel Cafe and Italian Kitchen. The restaurant will occupy around 2000 square feet, and seat around 80 people, all indoors.

“We will be serving American food — breakfast and lunch plates such as eggs, pancakes, waffles, sandwiches, burgers and some Tex-Mex options such as burritos and tacos,” Owner Carolina Jimenez Cuevas tells What Now Orlando .

When asked why she has decided to open her first restaurant, Cuevas says “Well, I have been in Vero Beach for 18 years and I have been working in the restaurant industry throughout these years. After so many years working for someone else, I’ve finally decided to run an establishment on my own. We look forward to being a family restaurant in the area.”

And why will the restaurant be called “Waterfall”?

“We are called Waterfall because we will have a fountain at the restaurant’s entrance.”

As of now, Cuevas and her team have no set dates for the restaurant’s debut.

“We are still undergoing permitting, but we intend to open by early March . We have no exact dates.”

