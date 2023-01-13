ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Three people found selling alcohol to underage buyers in Lafayette Police sting

By Scott Yoshonis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YehQO_0kDrXDDl00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Three people have been cited for selling alcohol to underage buyers, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

LPD said it conducted a Juvenile Underage Alcohol Sale Operation on Wednesday using buyers under the age of 21 to attempt to purchase alcoholic beverages within the city limits of Lafayette from various businesses. During the operation, 46 businesses were checked, authorities said.

Lafayette native, TikTok food critic Waffler69 dies of heart attack

Three stores were found to be in violation during this operation. Each of the clerks who sold alcohol to a minor during this operation were given a summons to appear in court. These clerks were willing to sell to the underage buyer in violation of Louisiana law which requires identification and age verification for alcohol sales, police said.

Police did not release the names of the stores or the clerks.

