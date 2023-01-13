Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman who allegedly drowned grandmother deemed fit to stand trialLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers
The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 68-61, on Tuesday night. But you wouldn’t know it by the tone of Flyers head coach Anthony Grant in his postgame press conference. Grant took aim at angry gamblers who have targeted his players throughout the season due to what they saw as unacceptable results Read more... The post Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
dayton.com
Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
Darrell Dee Davis, 59
Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
Fox 19
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
dayton.com
Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare
The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Fox 19
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
countynewsonline.org
3 dogs are waiting since a long time at the Shelter for a forever home!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has a few “long-time residents” looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. Visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1...
Fox 19
Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Chance for storms, some strong, then snow threat returns
CINCINNATI — A potent storm will bring soaking rains Wednesday night into early Thursday morning and a non-zero severe weather threat. Wednesday won't be quite as warm as yesterday, but for January, it is still a winner!. Plan on mostly cloudy skies (some sun peeks) with highs in the...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
Where is the snow this month?
2023 has started warm and wet without much snow. The Dayton International Airport hasn’t recorded any measurable snowfall. Is a snowless January normal? Meteorologist Austin Chaney looked back at 130 years of data from the airport and found it is pretty rare! There have only been three years without any snow in January, the most recent was in 1944.
Fox 19
Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The ‘real’ Robin Williams is alive and well and living in Covington and, yes, making people smile everyday
Don’t look now – but they’re all over the place. And there’s more to come. We’re talking about the paparazzi – they’re swarming Northern Kentucky – and that’s not because the movie Wise Guys starring Robert DeNiro – is being partially shot in Covington.
Fox 19
Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
Fox 19
NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
