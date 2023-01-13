ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers

The Dayton Flyers men’s basketball team defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 68-61, on Tuesday night. But you wouldn’t know it by the tone of Flyers head coach Anthony Grant in his postgame press conference. Grant took aim at angry gamblers who have targeted his players throughout the season due to what they saw as unacceptable results Read more... The post Coach absolutely blasts angry gamblers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton tavern closing, new life coming in February

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood but new life is on the way. For decades the neighborhood-friendly restaurant has been a spot where generations of families gathered for a home-cooked meal. DeLov and Shawn Ledbetter, the new owners,...
DAYTON, OH
Ripley Bee

Darrell Dee Davis, 59

Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
RIPLEY, OH
Fox 19

Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Wildflower Café has farm-to-table meals with fine dining flare

The farm-to-table movement, which focuses on fresh, local ingredients and a more personal and less commercial approach, has been steadily gaining steam in recent years. The Wildflower Café has brought farm-to-table to Mason since 2008. Todd Hudson, Executive Chef and owner, describes his style as “eclectic Ohio dining,” or...
MASON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
countynewsonline.org

3 dogs are waiting since a long time at the Shelter for a forever home!

The Darke County Animal Shelter has a few “long-time residents” looking for “their” human, who wants to give them a loving home. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are dewormed, heartworm negative and microchipped. Visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1...
GREENVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday. The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page. “There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Where is the snow this month?

2023 has started warm and wet without much snow. The Dayton International Airport hasn’t recorded any measurable snowfall. Is a snowless January normal? Meteorologist Austin Chaney looked back at 130 years of data from the airport and found it is pretty rare! There have only been three years without any snow in January, the most recent was in 1944.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts. Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service. January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets. Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them. It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy