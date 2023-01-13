A Vandalia man has been charged with a felony count of theft/unauthorized control in Fayette County Court. 23 year old Austin R. Hebenstreit has been charged with Theft/Unauthorized Control of items valued between $500 and $10,000. Information on the charge says the defendant is alleged to have taken control of 2 horses owned by 2 other people, with the horses said to have a total value of better than $500. The charge against Hebenstreit is a Class 3 Felony. His court bond date is set for February 21st at 9 am.

VANDALIA, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO