Effingham Radio
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Makes Correction To January 11th News Release
On January 11th, 2023, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported in their daily news release that Marc G. Cullen was arrested on January 10th on an Effingham County Failure to Appear Warrant for Possession of Methamphetamine, less than five grams. This information is incorrect. Marc G. Cullen was arrested...
Effingham Radio
Vandalia Man Charged With Felony Count Of Theft/Unauthorized Control
A Vandalia man has been charged with a felony count of theft/unauthorized control in Fayette County Court. 23 year old Austin R. Hebenstreit has been charged with Theft/Unauthorized Control of items valued between $500 and $10,000. Information on the charge says the defendant is alleged to have taken control of 2 horses owned by 2 other people, with the horses said to have a total value of better than $500. The charge against Hebenstreit is a Class 3 Felony. His court bond date is set for February 21st at 9 am.
Effingham Radio
Wheeler Man Sentenced To Prison For Burglary Of Two Local Residences
A Wheeler man has been sentenced to six years in prison for burglaries at two Effingham homes. He also stole a vehicle. Paul A. Beville, 47, of Wheeler was arrested on two counts of residential burglary, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property. It was reported that Paul took items from two homes in Effingham and stole one of the vehicles. All stolen property was safely returned.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 year old David K. Smith of Willow Hill, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. David was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Rachel L. Worman of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
wdml.com
Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
Effingham Radio
Newton Police Continues Investigation Into Disappearance of Bethany Bower
The following was released by the Newton Police Department on their Facebook Page:. As we enter 2023, it saddens me to know Bethany Bower is still missing. Though we continue to investigate new and old leads, we still need the help of the community to bring closure to this case Once again please contact the Newton Police Department if you have any information.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
Effingham Radio
Rick Kinkelaar Recognized For 35 Years Of Service With The City Of Effingham
At yesterday’s City Council meeting, we recognized Rick Kinkelaar upon his retirement and 35 years with the City!. Rick is licensed as a Class 1 Operator for the City’s Wastewater Treatment Plant within the Public Works Department. He has committed his career to the safety and well-being of our citizens and the environment.
newschannel20.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
Effingham Radio
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
Effingham Radio
TRO For Gun Bill Sought By Attorney DeVore, Arguments Heard In Effingham County Court Today
Attorney Thomas DeVore has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Accuracy Firearms in Effingham against Gov. JB Pritzker, Senate President Don Harmon, Speaker of the House Chris Welch, and Attorney General Kwame Raoul in regards to HB 5471, the “Gun Ban Bill.”. Judge Morrison heard arguments from both DeVore...
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 14th, 2023
Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 30-year-old Jeremy Lippert, who told police he was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on pending possession of methamphetamine and controlled substances. The bond is set at $25,000.
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
advantagenews.com
Charges filed after high school threat
A 19-year-old Glen Carbon man is being held in the Madison County Jail, charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). Spencer T. Hurley is implicated in the threat against Edwardsville High School on Tuesday. According...
Effingham Radio
Boil Order Issued for Select Altamont Streets
City of Altamont Boil Order has been issued for customers North Main – West Jefferson to Madison; West Madison – Main to Third; West Monroe – Main to Third; Second St – Madison to West John Adams. Please watch for updates.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 12th, 2023
Centralia Police arrested 47-year-old Jason Alvey of Kerr Street in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of County Farm Road in Cisne posted $500 bond and was released after being arrested on a Marion County major...
