Learn different parts of history on the Myrtle Beach History Tours
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here’s what you can experience on the Myrtle Beach History Tours:. MYRTLE BEACH HISTORY, MOVIES AND MUSIC: Hear the story of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th century to present day, the movies that were made or premiered there, and the role that Myrtle Beach played in music history. Stops include a Green Book listing, The Fitzgerald Motel at Charlie’s Place Historic Site.
Get ready to have fun at the CAN Jam Unplugged
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - CAN’s Jam is back!. This time they are unplugged with some amazing artists! Greg Rowles, Paige King Johnson, Rod France, Timmy Pierce and Jebb Mac!. Join them for a 5 course dinner while listening to the acoustic music from these wonderful artists. All proceeds...
‘It’ll brighten your day’: New mural coming to downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new mural, called “Give A Child Some Paint” is coming to downtown Myrtle Beach. The project, spearheaded by the Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance, is the first to revitalize the Historic Broadway District. “We believe it’s time that the built environment of Myrtle...
It’s time to celebrate the pig at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join them on January 21st between 9 AM and 12 PM at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm to celebrate the pig!. Winter was the time of year for curing pork on the farm and a season when the family was dependent on home preserved foods during the cold winter months.
Hear what’s in store for Downtown Myrtle beach this year
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Downtown Alliance is a place management organization committed to revitalizing Downtown Myrtle Beach. You can find more information about them here.
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth arrives Thursday
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A surge of spring-like warmth arrives on Thursday before a cooling trend into the weekend along with increasing chances of soaking rain by Sunday. A mild night is on tap with temperatures only dropping into the middle 50s. Areas of fog are likely once again by daybreak. Some areas of dense fog will be possible through Thursday morning.
‘She’s a great little girl and ready for lots of love’: All4Paws trains deaf dog to prepare for adoption
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Callie looks like any other dog, she’s playful, curious and excited to meet people and other dogs. But, what you can’t see is Callie is deaf. Volunteers at All4Paws, an animal rescue center in Pawleys Island, use a variety of hand cues and treats to communicate with her.
Winning $150K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Myrtle Beach won $150,000 playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach purchased a ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing. The winning numbers were: 4 - 14 - 33 - 39 - 61,...
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like temperatures to finish the week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fair skies and mild weather will linger for the rest of the work week. Heavy rain is possible by the end of the weekend. A sprinkle or light shower will be possible through the late evening hours along with mostly cloudy skies. The forecast turns rain-free after midnight, but areas of fog are likely by daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 50s.
Two Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Awards
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Along with ten schools from across South Carolina, two Florence County schools are finalists for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Awards. John W. Moore Middle School and Carver Elementary Magnet School represent the Florence 1 Schools selected as finalists. The selection comes after extensive evaluations...
Sun Belt Conference adding beach volleyball, Coastal Carolina to join
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s “Sandy Chants” will have a new home in 2023. The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday that it will be adding beach volleyball as a sponsored sport for the upcoming spring season. Coastal was also confirmed as one of the first eight schools that will make up the league’s lineup.
This year is a big one for Dagwood’s Deli and Bumstead’s Pub
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dagwood’s Deli food can get you started and enjoy your favorite sporting event on one of their 59 flat screen TV’s which includes booth dining with your own flat screen TV in your booth. Don’t forget you can also enjoy a game of...
Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of Grand Strand Freedom Week, leaders in the Myrtle Beach area opened up a forum this weekend to try and break stigmas about mental health. The weeklong celebration of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is put on by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
Highway 17 Business to temporarily close in Surfside Beach Wednesday morning
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Highway 17 Business in Surfside Beach will temporarily close Wednesday morning while Santee Cooper completes work in the area. The Surfside Beach Police Department said all lanes of 17-Business will be closed in the area near 16th Ave. North from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Low water pressure, outages possible as crews make repairs in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said low water pressure and water outages are possible in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The City of Lake City said crews are working to repair a water line, impacting the following areas:. Valley Street. Acline Street. Sauls Street. East Main Street.
Myrtle Beach area drivers see drop in prices at the pump
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers paid a little less at the pump over the last week. GasBuddy reports that prices have fallen six cents, averaging about $2.95 a gallon. But prices in the Grand Strand remain much higher than they were this time last month. Drivers are paying about 21 cents more than they were a month ago.
Crews repair water line in Lake City; No boil water advisory
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the city of Lake City confirmed water line repairs have been completed. The City of Lake City said crews repaired a water line around 1: 23 p.m. and no water pressure was lost. There is no boil water advisory at this time. Stay...
Prefiled state bill would ban artificial light in designated coastal areas to protect sea turtles, hatchlings
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A prefiled State Senate Bill 133 may soon prohibit the use of artificial light in areas where sea turtles are likely to nest. In tandem with the Sea Turtle Protection Act, this bill would ensure the entire state abides by this rule. Right now, some counties, like Georgetown, already have regulations in place, but Horry County does not.
Let Anderson Brothers Bank help you with your finances in 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Anderson Brothers Bank has financial solutions including personal and business bank accounts, home loans, auto loans and more. You can find out more and get more information about them here.
‘We need a conversation’: Market Common community share concerns weeks after bicyclist hit, killed
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighbors in the Market Common are concerned after a distracted driver hit and killed a bicyclist earlier this month. The victim was identified as Gail Rapp. With the community shaken even weeks after the crash, one resident said it’s all hitting close to home.
