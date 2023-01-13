MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fair skies and mild weather will linger for the rest of the work week. Heavy rain is possible by the end of the weekend. A sprinkle or light shower will be possible through the late evening hours along with mostly cloudy skies. The forecast turns rain-free after midnight, but areas of fog are likely by daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 50s.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO