Learn different parts of history on the Myrtle Beach History Tours

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Here’s what you can experience on the Myrtle Beach History Tours:. MYRTLE BEACH HISTORY, MOVIES AND MUSIC: Hear the story of Myrtle Beach’s coming of age in the mid-20th century to present day, the movies that were made or premiered there, and the role that Myrtle Beach played in music history. Stops include a Green Book listing, The Fitzgerald Motel at Charlie’s Place Historic Site.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Get ready to have fun at the CAN Jam Unplugged

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - CAN’s Jam is back!. This time they are unplugged with some amazing artists! Greg Rowles, Paige King Johnson, Rod France, Timmy Pierce and Jebb Mac!. Join them for a 5 course dinner while listening to the acoustic music from these wonderful artists. All proceeds...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
It’s time to celebrate the pig at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join them on January 21st between 9 AM and 12 PM at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm to celebrate the pig!. Winter was the time of year for curing pork on the farm and a season when the family was dependent on home preserved foods during the cold winter months.
CONWAY, SC
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like warmth arrives Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A surge of spring-like warmth arrives on Thursday before a cooling trend into the weekend along with increasing chances of soaking rain by Sunday. A mild night is on tap with temperatures only dropping into the middle 50s. Areas of fog are likely once again by daybreak. Some areas of dense fog will be possible through Thursday morning.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FIRST ALERT: Spring-like temperatures to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fair skies and mild weather will linger for the rest of the work week. Heavy rain is possible by the end of the weekend. A sprinkle or light shower will be possible through the late evening hours along with mostly cloudy skies. The forecast turns rain-free after midnight, but areas of fog are likely by daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 50s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Sun Belt Conference adding beach volleyball, Coastal Carolina to join

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina’s “Sandy Chants” will have a new home in 2023. The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday that it will be adding beach volleyball as a sponsored sport for the upcoming spring season. Coastal was also confirmed as one of the first eight schools that will make up the league’s lineup.
CONWAY, SC
Grand Strand Freedom Week event aims to break stigmas about mental health

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As part of Grand Strand Freedom Week, leaders in the Myrtle Beach area opened up a forum this weekend to try and break stigmas about mental health. The weeklong celebration of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is put on by the Carolina African American Heritage Foundation and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Myrtle Beach area drivers see drop in prices at the pump

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers paid a little less at the pump over the last week. GasBuddy reports that prices have fallen six cents, averaging about $2.95 a gallon. But prices in the Grand Strand remain much higher than they were this time last month. Drivers are paying about 21 cents more than they were a month ago.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Crews repair water line in Lake City; No boil water advisory

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the city of Lake City confirmed water line repairs have been completed. The City of Lake City said crews repaired a water line around 1: 23 p.m. and no water pressure was lost. There is no boil water advisory at this time. Stay...
LAKE CITY, SC
Prefiled state bill would ban artificial light in designated coastal areas to protect sea turtles, hatchlings

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A prefiled State Senate Bill 133 may soon prohibit the use of artificial light in areas where sea turtles are likely to nest. In tandem with the Sea Turtle Protection Act, this bill would ensure the entire state abides by this rule. Right now, some counties, like Georgetown, already have regulations in place, but Horry County does not.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

