Myrtle Beach, SC

Deputies investigating armed robbery outside Florence business

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery of a person outside a business on Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Thomas Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said officers from the police department are on the scene helping in the investigation.
FLORENCE, SC
Murrells Inlet woman lied about dead husband's whereabouts: Report

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday after she lied about her dead husband's whereabouts. Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Clodfelter...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
22 arrested in Florence Co. drug bust on West Lucas Street

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested 22 people in a special operation targeting illegal activities on West Lucas Street in Florence on Tuesday. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said they arrested the people for drugs, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and unlawful possession of weapons. Joye said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Speed-monitoring technology installed by Surfside Beach police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are driving in Horry County like one of the Fast and Furious movies, you'll want to reconsider your speed in Surfside Beach. Police have installed new solar-powered speed radars in residential areas to encourage drivers to slow down. Two of those radars...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
Bicyclist identified after being hit, killed in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The identity of a bicyclist hit and killed in Market Common on Jan. 2 has been released. Gail Rapp was hit by a vehicle as she rode her bicycle near the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
1 dead after early Monday morning crash on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Conway Monday around 3:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 501 when the driver struck a 2017 GMC Sierra from...
CONWAY, SC
Deadly crash blocks Highway 501 in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County drivers may have seen delays on Highway 501 Monday morning as crews worked a crash. Firefighters and troopers responded to Highway 501 beach-bound near Conbraco Circle around 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle wreck. One person was rushed to the hospital with critical...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

