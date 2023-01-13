Read full article on original website
Wanted man arrested in connection to deadly Horry Co. missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have made another arrest in connection to an ongoing investigation after a person was found dead in Horry County. A man who was wanted by police, 18-year-old Jonathan Watts was arrested Wednesday, according to online records. His charges are listed as assault and...
Man accused of killing NC woman he met online arrested by Myrtle Beach police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. have arrested a man accused of killing a North Carolina woman he met online, according to the Wilmington Police Dept. William Haven Hicks is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and...
Horry Co. man wrongly arrested, claims police put dead deer in truck after crash: Lawsuit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Horry County man falsely imprisoned after hitting a deer with his truck later found out police put the dead animal in his truck bed, according to a lawsuit. In November, Horry County Police were called to investigate a crash when they informed Christopher...
Deputies investigating armed robbery outside Florence business
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating an armed robbery of a person outside a business on Elijah Ludd Road in Florence, according to Chief Deputy Thomas Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Sullivan said officers from the police department are on the scene helping in the investigation.
Woman, 3 minors arrested in deadly Horry County missing person investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were arrested Tuesday after a report of a missing person led to the discovery of a body, according to the Horry County Police Dept. The original missing person report was received last Tuesday. The victim in the missing person case -- who...
1 in custody, 1 wanted by Horry Co. police for ongoing investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman wanted by Horry County police for an ongoing investigation is in custody, according to online booking records. Samantha Watts, 40, of Green Sea had an active warrant for obstructing the legal process, according to police. Records show she was taken into custody...
Murrells Inlet woman lied about dead husband's whereabouts: Report
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A Murrells Inlet woman pleaded guilty Tuesday after she lied about her dead husband's whereabouts. Irene Killen Clodfelter, 78, pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice without a recommendation from prosecutors or any negotiation, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office. Clodfelter...
22 arrested in Florence Co. drug bust on West Lucas Street
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested 22 people in a special operation targeting illegal activities on West Lucas Street in Florence on Tuesday. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said they arrested the people for drugs, driving under the influence, driving under suspension and unlawful possession of weapons. Joye said...
Myrtle Beach McDonald's employees recognize suspect during robbery: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — An arrest was made Sunday after several armed robberies were reported in Myrtle Beach earlier in the day. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said the suspect was taken into custody just after 6 p.m. Gino Deleon White, 22, is charged with two counts of...
Hearing scheduled on abuse charges against South Carolina teacher, principal
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (AP) — A preliminary hearing is scheduled Friday on child abuse charges facing a South Carolina elementary school teacher and principal. Horry County police arrested Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer and teacher Grace McColgan in November. McColgan is charged with unlawful conduct toward a...
Speed-monitoring technology installed by Surfside Beach police
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are driving in Horry County like one of the Fast and Furious movies, you'll want to reconsider your speed in Surfside Beach. Police have installed new solar-powered speed radars in residential areas to encourage drivers to slow down. Two of those radars...
Bicyclist identified after being hit, killed in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The identity of a bicyclist hit and killed in Market Common on Jan. 2 has been released. Gail Rapp was hit by a vehicle as she rode her bicycle near the intersection of Coventry Boulevard and Buckingham Avenue, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
Horry County police help 4-year-old celebrate birthday
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County boys in blue helped a 4-year-old celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Police said they joined Junior Officer Oli for his special day. The North Precinct team visited with him and his family and even flashed some blue lights. As a...
Young boy meets hero during North Myrtle Beach vacation
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A young Myrtle Beach vacationer was met with a pleasant surprise as he ran into Sgt. Johnson of the North Myrtle Beach Police Department. Trevor was sure to let Sgt. Johnson know that he hopes to one day become a Virginia State Trooper. Once...
2 displaced after crews battle house fire in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A large fire broke out in Horry County Tuesday morning and two people were displaced. A camera with the South Carolina Dept. of Transportation showed smoke from the fire on Highway 17 Bypass near Highway 544. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at...
Horry Co. mom suffers no brain damage as fight continues after cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The family of a Horry County woman received positive news Tuesday night. Doctors told Andrew Prue, the husband of Alexis Prue, that her MRI results came back normal and she thankfully has no brain damage from her unexpected cardiac arrest. The couple was in...
Mother of 2 receives 113th home from Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother of two is starting off the new year in a special way. Annalyn Footman, 30, received the keys to her new home in Georgetown County Wednesday morning thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County. She started the homeownership program in 2019...
1 dead after early Monday morning crash on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near Conway Monday around 3:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on Highway 501 when the driver struck a 2017 GMC Sierra from...
Deadly crash blocks Highway 501 in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — Horry County drivers may have seen delays on Highway 501 Monday morning as crews worked a crash. Firefighters and troopers responded to Highway 501 beach-bound near Conbraco Circle around 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle wreck. One person was rushed to the hospital with critical...
Doctors worry Horry Co. mom has brain damage after unexpected cardiac arrest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County mom, Alexis Prue, is still hospitalized in Jacksonville, Florida after suffering an unexpected cardiac arrest just over one week ago. Alexis and her husband, Andrew Prue, were in Jacksonville, Florida, for a Tennessee Titans game, sharing photos of the exciting outing just...
