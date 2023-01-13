Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906Anita DurairajSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Iconic McDonald’s Tourist Hub in Fisherman’s Wharf Confirmed as Permanently ClosedJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
How much is being the descendant of Black Slaves in America Worth? At Least $5 million.Matthew C. Woodruff
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
