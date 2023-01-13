ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

WATCH HERE: Troup County officials hold press conference on storm relief efforts

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Troup County officials are holding a press conference at 1 p.m. in response to Thursday’s severe storms.

Severe storms including tornadoes moved through the area on Thursday, Jan. 12 causing damage to homes and businesses. According to officials, there were no deaths or major injuries. Four people were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Troup County: A look at the damage from Thursday’s storms

A prayer vigil will be held at 5 p.m. tomorrow Jan. 14 in Lafayette Square.

Officials say Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at Faith Baptist Church. Contact Troup County at (706) 883-1610 for more information.

You can watch the press conference on Troup County’s storm relief efforts in the video player above.

WRBL News 3

GEMA/HS offering disaster assistance Troup, Meriwether and several other counties

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) announced that it will now offer disaster assistance to multiple counties affected by severe weather storms on Jan. 12. According to the (GEMA/HS), Governor Brian Kemp announced residents in the following counties are eligible to apply for disaster assistance: For those interested in […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

City of LaGrange creates fundraiser for Troup County tornado victims

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The City of LaGrange created the “Community Outreach Tornado Fund” to provide aid for Troup County residents impacted by the Jan. 12 storms. Those in need of assistance are asked to fill out a verification form with proper documentation. Forms will be available at LaGrange Police Department. To receive one through […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: U.S. 82 re-opens after a near twelve-hour-long closure

UPDATE 3:14 p.m. 1/18/23: Authorities on the scene confirm a Randolph County man has died as a result of Wednesday morning’s crash. According to ALEA, the roadway has re-opened. WRBL will update this article with any further information. We are awaiting an official release from ALEA. BARBOUR COUNTY (WRBL) — An early morning crash involving […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Deadly Eufaula crash claims the life of Randolph County man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL)— Wednesday, Jan. 18, a fatal Eufaula crash claimed the life of one Randolph County man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) the crash occurred at 3:40 a.m. and involved two commercial vehicles. ALEA says Michael Stewart, 49, of Cuthbert, Ga. was critically injured when the poultry truck he was driving […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

Troup County: A look at the damage from Thursday’s storms

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Clean-up continues for Troup County as well as East Alabama, Central Alabama and other parts of Georgia. Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald visited Troup County today to give our viewers a live look at the damage from Thursday’s severe storms. You can take a look at the coverage in our video […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
koamnewsnow.com

GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE

Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family tries to move forward after Griffin home destroyed by tornado

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Spalding County was one of the hardest hit areas in the state with five tornadoes reported. Many of the homes inside the Pine Glen Mobile Home Park are destroyed and looking at what is left, it is hard to believe entire families were inside as their homes were ripped apart by a tornado.
GRIFFIN, GA
WRBL News 3

Lee County Commissioner John Andrew Harris passes away at 71

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The man who made history by becoming the first Black member of the Opelika City Council passed away on Sunday at a Columbus Hospital. John Andrew Harris was 71. He died from complications of a heart attack according to his family. Harris was elected in November 2022 to serve the people […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

