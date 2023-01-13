Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Best-Rated Healthcare Mutual Funds to Boost Your Portfolio
One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends. Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash...
Zacks.com
Should First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
FTCS - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $8.91 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)?
XSD - Free Report) was launched on 01/31/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology - Semiconductors segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)?
IHE - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Retain Neogen (NEOG) Stock for Now
NEOG - Free Report) is well poised to gain in the coming quarters, backed by strong performance across its Animal Safety and Food Safety segments. Recent product launches look encouraging. However, escalating costs and stiff competition raise apprehension. In the past year, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has plunged...
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Jabil (JBL)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
Zacks.com
A Tale of Two Investors, Which One Are You?
Gladly, the books are closed on 2022, with the S&P finishing lower by -19.4%. It was the market’s worst performance since 2008, when it was down by more than -38%. Although, it should be known that in 2009, the S&P rallied by 23.4%. A hefty rebound by any measure.
Zacks.com
Reasons to Add Merit Medical (MMSI) Stock to Your Portfolio
MMSI - Free Report) is well-poised for growth in the coming quarters, backed by its strong product portfolio. A robust third-quarter 2022 performance, along with its solid international exposure, is expected to contribute further. However, headwinds related to higher consolidation in the healthcare industry and lack of direct sales and marketing capabilities persist.
Zacks.com
Industrial ETF (AIRR) Hits New 52-Week High
AIRR - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 31% from its 52-week low price of $36.11/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Finance Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. We...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Globus Medical (GMED) Stock
GMED - Free Report) is gaining from robust performance across several international markets. The company posted better-than-expected results in the third quarter of 2022. Its constant efforts to develop meaningful product innovations also buoy optimism. However, forex woes and persistent pricing pressure do not bode well. In the past year,...
Zacks.com
Analysts Initiate Coverage: 4 Stocks to Buy for Higher Return
LPG - Free Report) , Agilysys, Inc. (. KD - Free Report) and Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (. AMEH - Free Report) are a few stocks that have witnessed new analyst coverage lately. These, therefore, are expected to attract investor attention. Coverage initiation on a stock by analyst(s) usually depicts...
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Federal Realty (FRT) Stock?
FRT - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17,2023 $125.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much movement...
Zacks.com
3 Companies Positively Surprising in Earnings Season
AA - Free Report) , Discover Financial Services (. So far, there have been several companies stealing the spotlight in earnings season so far, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (. TSM - Free Report) , United Air Lines (. UAL - Free Report) , and JPMorgan Chase & Co (. JPM...
Zacks.com
Do Options Traders Know Something About Arista (ANET) Stock We Don't?
ANET - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $42.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
5 Top ETF Zones Beating the Market to Start 2023
WGMI - Free Report) , Online Retail ETF (. JETS - Free Report) , Global X Copper Miners ETF (. COPX - Free Report) and Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (. PBW - Free Report) have gained in double digits in the first couple of weeks of the New Year.
Zacks.com
Here's Why One Should Retain Cincinnati Financial (RDN) Now
CINF - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of higher renewal written premiums, growth in equity portfolio dividends, a strong capital position and effective capital deployment. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.51, indicating year-over-year increase of 7.07%. Earnings...
Comments / 0