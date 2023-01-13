Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
Famed Television Star Running For CongressNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral
The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
7 Things Cheaper Than a Dozen Eggs in Central New York
2023 is here, and it's the perfect time to take inventory of what you're putting in your body. Maybe you need to drop a few pounds and eat a little healthier. Hey, who doesn't?. Eggs are a great staple in a healthy diet. They're a complete source of protein, meaning...
Air Fried Samoas & Thin Mints Take Girl Scout Cookies to Whole New Level
It's difficult to make Girl Scout cookies better than they already are. But, put them in an air fryer, wrapped them in dough, and you have deliciousness at a whole new level. Girl Scout cookies go on sale in Central New York on January 31, 2023. This year you may want to order a few extra boxes - a few to eat and a few to air-fry.
Dog Found in Upstate New York Reunited With Family in Florida
This story sounds like the plot of a Disney movie. Maybe this can be the 2022 version of Homeward Bound?. Meet Cubby, an 8-year-old pup from Florida, who was put up for adoption about 4 years ago. The Elmore SPCA in Peru, New York, explains Cubby's situation and how in...
Let's-a-go (to Hollywood)! First US 'Super Mario' theme park to open
Nintendo's first theme park outside of its native Japan will open in California next month, just weeks before Mario gets the big-screen treatment in a major new Hollywood film. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures -- the Hollywood film studio that shares its parent company with the theme park -- will release "The Super Mario Bros.
How to See Newly Discovered ‘Super Rare’ Green Comet in Central New York
A super rare Comet has been discovered and we may get to catch a glimpse of it in Central New York before it's gone forever. The Comet is called ZTF, named after the telescope known as the Zwicky Transient Facility at the Palomar Observatory in California where it was discovered. A robotic camera attached to the telescope found it on March 2, 2022.
10 New Trends Taking Over At Weddings In New York
If you've been to more than one wedding in the last 20 years, you know that they're changing...a lot. Here are some of the big changes expected this year. What kind of stuff were they doing at the last wedding that you went to? Do you remember? Did they do a dollar dance? Did they have a bridal party dance? That might be an indicator of how long it's been.
Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife
Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
