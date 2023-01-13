ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Wild Orchid Media

FedEx Driver Captured Farting on Doorbell Cam - Video Goes Viral

The video consists of a FedEx driver loudly passing gas after petting a customer's cat. It has since become a hilarious and viral internet sensation. In a viral video clip, captured by a resident’s Ring doorbell camera, a FedEx delivery driver was captured bending over to pet the resident’s porch-dwelling cat and then passing a tremendously loud fart.
Tracey Folly

Woman fired after sneaking boyfriend into work overnight: She worked in an all-female group home with no men allowed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a former boss, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I worked overnight at a group home. It was an asleep overnight position. After my work was complete for the day, I was allowed to watch television, read a book, and even get a good night's sleep, all while on the clock.
Lite 98.7

Air Fried Samoas & Thin Mints Take Girl Scout Cookies to Whole New Level

It's difficult to make Girl Scout cookies better than they already are. But, put them in an air fryer, wrapped them in dough, and you have deliciousness at a whole new level. Girl Scout cookies go on sale in Central New York on January 31, 2023. This year you may want to order a few extra boxes - a few to eat and a few to air-fry.
AFP

Let's-a-go (to Hollywood)! First US 'Super Mario' theme park to open

Nintendo's first theme park outside of its native Japan will open in California next month, just weeks before Mario gets the big-screen treatment in a major new Hollywood film. Meanwhile, Universal Pictures -- the Hollywood film studio that shares its parent company with the theme park -- will release "The Super Mario Bros.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lite 98.7

10 New Trends Taking Over At Weddings In New York

If you've been to more than one wedding in the last 20 years, you know that they're changing...a lot. Here are some of the big changes expected this year. What kind of stuff were they doing at the last wedding that you went to? Do you remember? Did they do a dollar dance? Did they have a bridal party dance? That might be an indicator of how long it's been.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife

Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

