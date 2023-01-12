ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Special teams shine as men’s hockey sweeps Air Force

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team defeated Air Force Academy, 4-1, in Atlantic Hockey Association action Sunday night at the Hart Center. Air Force falls to 6-14-2 (2-9-1 AHA), while the Crusaders improve to 7-13-2 (6-7-1 AHA). THE GOALTENDERS:. Crusaders: junior Jason Grande - 6-3-1,...
Women’s basketball heads to Colgate on six game winning streak

The Holy Cross women's basketball team travels to Patriot League foe Colgate looking for their seventh straight victory on Wednesday, January 18 at 11:00 a.m. The contest will stream live on ESPN+. WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HOLY CROSS (14-3, 6-0 PL):. Holy Cross handled conference opponent Lafayette 66-50 on Saturday...
