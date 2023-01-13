Elvis family fans on Twitter are sharing their support for the Presleys after hearing that Lisa Marie Presley suffered a scary health emergency on Tuesday. For years, Presley's close circle of family and friends have been concerned about the health and lifestyle choices of Elvis' only child, says RadarOnline. Their insider sources claim that Presley said she would die if she didn't get help following her divorce from Michael Lockwood in 2016. In order to keep herself from turning to drugs and alcohol to stave off the pain, Presley took preemptive steps to fight the addiction and checked herself into a rehabilitation center.

6 DAYS AGO