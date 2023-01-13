ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I am a small dog with a sweet temper and I know I’d be perfect in the home of someone out there!”

The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female red pomeranian. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
TIMOTHY DALY: Managing the impact of extreme cold on landscape plants

During the holidays, we had a hard freeze, with temperatures in the single digits, which were the coldest in years. The potential for damage to plant material in the home landscape depends upon the responses to the following three questions:. First, are the trees, shrubs, and perennial plants in your...
GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center

SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
Inside Atlanta food halls: Guide to Market Hall at Halcyon in Alpharetta

The Market Hall at Halcyon is a relatively newer food hall in the metro Atlanta area, having opened in 2019. It is located in Halcyon, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta, serving as a destination for food, drink and shopping. Created to serve Alpharetta as the response to the rise of urban food halls as the new “food courts of the 21st century,” the Market Hall at Halcyon offers lots of trendy fast-casual options for those who want to grab a quick bite, relax and mix and mingle without needing to formally dine in (if you are looking for dine-in options, Halcyon has plenty of those as well!). Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the Market Hall at Halcyon’s food stall options.
Fire damages Clermont home, pool house

A home and nearby pool house in Clermont were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue officials said the pool house was already fully involved in flames when crews were called to the scene on Railroad Street at 1:40 a.m. Crews started to fight the blaze, but strong winds carried the fire to the home and it became engulfed in flames by 2:00.
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
Popular Atlanta nightclub MJQ Concourse to relocate

Longtime Atlanta nightclub MJQ Concourse announced late last year that it will be closing its doors and moving to a new location. The club has been at 736 Ponce De Leon Avenue in Virginia-Highland for the past 25 years. Opened in 1994, the club started out in the basement of the Ponce De Leon Hotel (now called the Wylie).
The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station

Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
Buckhead Village District | Mall in Atlanta Georgia

The Buckhead Neighborhood is one of the best for shopping in Atlanta. Here, just minutes from famous Atlanta malls like Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, is the Buckhead Village District mixed-use development. This place, despite not being very new (it opened in 2014), has established itself as one of the favorites in the city for having some of the best clothing stores in Atlanta. It's small but there are stores that are worth visiting and that you can't find everywhere. If you were left wanting more luxury brand options, here are several quite interesting ones.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit these places if you haven't already.
Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event

The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
