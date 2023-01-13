Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New design guidelines are in effect for the City of CummingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Two men charged with stealing $14k from Forsyth County Hindu templeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Remembering the FoCo Sheriff’s Deputies murdered decades agoJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughterJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I am a small dog with a sweet temper and I know I’d be perfect in the home of someone out there!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a female red pomeranian. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Henry County Daily Herald
TIMOTHY DALY: Managing the impact of extreme cold on landscape plants
During the holidays, we had a hard freeze, with temperatures in the single digits, which were the coldest in years. The potential for damage to plant material in the home landscape depends upon the responses to the following three questions:. First, are the trees, shrubs, and perennial plants in your...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters rescue female ‘trapped’ in a southwest Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One female victim was rescued after being trapped in a fire on the second floor of an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to Shamrock Gardens at the 1800 block of Honeysuckle Lane around 10:27 a.m. after reports of a...
macaronikid.com
GIVEAWAY: Atlanta Brick Con at Gas South Convention Center
SAT | 10 am - 5 pm. Amazing LEGO Displays created by LEGO Fans and professional builders from around the US including a moon base, trains/monorail models, castles, LEGO cities and more. Race on the all-new 125-foot LEGO RC off road course. Build LEGO cars for racing down the ramps,...
Enjoy the Best of Buckhead Living in this Luxurious, 4,300+ Square-Foot High-Rise Home
Despite low inventory, luxury condos like this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bath corner unit in the heart of Buckhead are hitting the market in rare fashion.
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
AccessAtlanta
Inside Atlanta food halls: Guide to Market Hall at Halcyon in Alpharetta
The Market Hall at Halcyon is a relatively newer food hall in the metro Atlanta area, having opened in 2019. It is located in Halcyon, a 135-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta, serving as a destination for food, drink and shopping. Created to serve Alpharetta as the response to the rise of urban food halls as the new “food courts of the 21st century,” the Market Hall at Halcyon offers lots of trendy fast-casual options for those who want to grab a quick bite, relax and mix and mingle without needing to formally dine in (if you are looking for dine-in options, Halcyon has plenty of those as well!). Below, you’ll find a definitive guide to all of the Market Hall at Halcyon’s food stall options.
Kait 8
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
accesswdun.com
Fire damages Clermont home, pool house
A home and nearby pool house in Clermont were damaged in a fire early Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue officials said the pool house was already fully involved in flames when crews were called to the scene on Railroad Street at 1:40 a.m. Crews started to fight the blaze, but strong winds carried the fire to the home and it became engulfed in flames by 2:00.
OPINION: Kennesaw’s walking wonder, 4,023 days straight. And counting
Day after day, week after week, year after year, Tracey Floyd Viars pops up on my Facebook feed, victoriously hoisting h...
Neighbors picking up the pieces after the Newton County community was struck by storm, tornadoes
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — If Thursday’s storm was like a dream, Friday’s reality was definitely like a nightmare for people in West Covington. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington drove around the area and found tree after tree down, along with debris, twisted metal, broken branches and much more.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
theatlanta100.com
Popular Atlanta nightclub MJQ Concourse to relocate
Longtime Atlanta nightclub MJQ Concourse announced late last year that it will be closing its doors and moving to a new location. The club has been at 736 Ponce De Leon Avenue in Virginia-Highland for the past 25 years. Opened in 1994, the club started out in the basement of the Ponce De Leon Hotel (now called the Wylie).
secretatlanta.co
The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station
Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
tourcounsel.com
Buckhead Village District | Mall in Atlanta Georgia
The Buckhead Neighborhood is one of the best for shopping in Atlanta. Here, just minutes from famous Atlanta malls like Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza, is the Buckhead Village District mixed-use development. This place, despite not being very new (it opened in 2014), has established itself as one of the favorites in the city for having some of the best clothing stores in Atlanta. It's small but there are stores that are worth visiting and that you can't find everywhere. If you were left wanting more luxury brand options, here are several quite interesting ones.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit these places if you haven't already.
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Monroe Local News
Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
accesswdun.com
Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event
The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Comments / 0