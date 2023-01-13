ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Entirely plausible ‘Fast & Furious’ theory explains why it’s basically a superhero franchise now

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Spider-Man 4’ rumors have fans hyped for what could be the most exciting year of the MCU yet

Just over a year ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters and promised a new era for Tom Holland’s Spidey. In the closing moments of the movie, we saw Peter Parker striking out on his own in Manhattan and taking a back-to-basics approach to crime fighting without Stark tech. Now, if the rumor mill is to be believed, work on Spider-Man 4 is set to begin very soon.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: James Cameron is already looking ahead to ‘Avatar 3’ as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom changes tactics

The viewer response to James Cameron’s second Avatar flick is very middle of the road. On one hand, the film has already earned just under $2 billion at the box office. That’s an impressive number by anyone’s standard, but it might not even be enough for the fantasy film to break even. With this in mind, and paired with the lackluster reaction from both critics and audiences, the film is starting to look more and more like an aggressively average release. That’s not great news for Cameron, who’s already planning out the third entry in his pricey epic, which is planned as a five-film series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel releases statement on death of comic artist Jason Pearson

It seems, sadly, that Marvel has lost yet another real-life hero. Jason Pearson, the artist best known for illustrating comics like Deadpool, Spider-Man, Batman, and Legion of Super-Heroes, died last month of natural causes at the age of 52. A titan of the comic book industry, Pearson was also known for creating the incredibly popular Dark Horse series Body Bags.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate the return of an icon in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer

With nary a film or the second season of Andor in sight, all eyes are on Disney Plus to deliver the heaviest Star Wars hitter of the year, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing with season three of The Mandalorian, one of the most beloved pieces of content to come out since the original trilogy, and perhaps the streaming service’s flagship original series. We’ve still got a month and change before it lands, but season three’s brand new trailer is more than enough to hold us over until then.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn may have just revealed the direction of his Superman reboot, and it’s sure to divide DC fans

When new DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced he was scripting a Superman reboot, in the wake of Henry Cavill’s days as the Man of Steel being officially over, his fans were shocked by the development as the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker had previously stated that he had no interest in making a Superman movie. Needless to say, then, a lot of DC diehards are fearful that the potentially reluctant writer is going to drop the ball on this all-important project for the revamped franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC writer who introduced a pregnant Joker has responded to backlash

January’s first outpouring of inconsequential outrage came with the debut of a story around iconic DC villain The Joker becoming pregnant. This struck a nerve with reactionaries who have, you guessed it, dubbed it “woke.” Writer of the series Matthew Rosenberg has responded to the criticism and rage in a blog post.
wegotthiscovered.com

Is HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ scary?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from HBO’s The Last of Us. HBO‘s adaptation of the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise, The Last of Us, has premiered. By all reports, it has lived up to the games’ reputation as the show follows the events of the first game, with Pedro Pascal playing Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, two survivors of a global Cordyceps fungal infection.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kang the Conqueror, MODOK and the 10 biggest threats to come in the MCU Phase 5 and beyond

When fans discuss the imminent future of the MCU, it’s naturally the heroes that dominate the conversation, from the expected rise of the Young Avengers to the incoming exit of the Guardians of the Galaxy. And yet the real reason to be hyped for what’s to come in the franchise is the flood of formidable foes and felons who are about to make themselves known in the Marvel multiverse.
wegotthiscovered.com

The 10 best Pedro Pascal movies and TV shows, ranked

Pedro Pascal has proven time and time again why he’s one of the most magnetic talents in all of Hollywood. Boasting a powerful film and television catalog which covers a plethora of genres, the actor’s ability to have you glued to the screen is one of his greatest superpowers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy