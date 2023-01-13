The Frankfort Education Foundation announces that their 2023 scholarship applications are now open to graduating seniors of Frankfort Senior High School. The Frankfort Education Foundation’s mission is to break through educational barriers for as many students as they can, and as a result, to have a community who is educated and interested in making their future the best it can be. What do they mean by “breaking educational barriers?” Barriers look different for every student. To seniors, it might be a financial barrier to attend college. By offering scholarships to seniors we can make their higher education dreams a reality.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO