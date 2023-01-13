Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez
Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez , 29, of Frankfort, passed away at his home on January 12, 2023. Please check back for a full obituary. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Day & Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. The funeral mass will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Frankfort, with Father Paul Cochran officiating.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Paul “P.R.” Ray Riley
76, of Forest, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Born in Veedersburg on June 18, 1946, Paul was the son of Franklin and Geraldine “Vera” (Abernathy) Riley. After graduating high school, Paul served in the Army Air Force. He worked as a...
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
Woman in custody after Anderson stabbing
Police have a woman in custody after a man said she stabbed him during a dispute Monday.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Doyle Allen
Jack Doyle Allen, 61, of Indianapolis, passed away at 7:05 a.m. at his home after a battle with lung disease. Born May 14, 1961, in Indianapolis Indiana. He was the son of Darrell Allen and Sharon (Conway) Flohr. He graduated from Warren Central High School in 1979 and studied auto body at Walker Career Center. He married Patricia Tyson on May 1, 1981, and she proceeded him in death in 1990.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Scholarships Available for Frankfort Seniors Through Education Foundation
The Frankfort Education Foundation announces that their 2023 scholarship applications are now open to graduating seniors of Frankfort Senior High School. The Frankfort Education Foundation’s mission is to break through educational barriers for as many students as they can, and as a result, to have a community who is educated and interested in making their future the best it can be. What do they mean by “breaking educational barriers?” Barriers look different for every student. To seniors, it might be a financial barrier to attend college. By offering scholarships to seniors we can make their higher education dreams a reality.
Wanted fugitive arrested after overnight chase
A man wanted out of Ohio and Georgia is in custody after an overnight chase that ended on I-70 near Greenfield.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Prairie Girls Defeat Frankfort Tuesday Evening
Frankfort Varsity girls continue to struggle on the court. They are a young team that continues to work hard and cause turnovers but simply struggle getting the ball in the hoop. Although they lost to Clinton Prairie by a big margin 57-8 The girls never give up. Clinton Prairie had...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Camp Cullom to Host The Great Backyard Bird Count
Bird lovers far and wide are invited to Camp Cullom Saturday February 18 from 2pm to 4pm. Camp Cullom will host “The Great Backyard Bird Count” complete with training and a checklist for your observations, Hot Chocolate and Snacks. The Great Backyard Bird Count contributes to understanding global...
Radio Ink
Attempted Murder Charges in Host Shooting
This story began back in December when we reported Bob & Tom cast member Ron Sexton was shot at while driving his car. The man accused of shooting at him has been charged with attempted murder. WTRH TV in Indianapolis is reporting that Paul Berkemeier shot at an SUV driven...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Pursuit Ends in Apprehension of Violent Ohio Fugitive
At approximately 3:16 a.m. Monday, a Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on Interstate-65 southbound near the 129 Mile-Marker. The vehicle was unable to stay in the appropriate lane and the officer suspected possible operating while intoxicated/impaired. The vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was...
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
Docs: ‘Bob & Tom’ comedian shot at after caught by husband while having affair in Indianapolis
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Death investigation in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the death of a man in downtown Indianapolis. According to IMPD, just before 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street on a report of a death investigation. Officers arrived and found a man...
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'
Noblesville Fire and Police Departments were called out to round up "bison" that were "loose" and roaming in the Noblesville suburb. They wanted to make sure motorists would use alternate routes, so they weren't impacted by the furry brown livestock animals running around in someone's yard. An hour and a half later that the fire department updated the public on social media that the animals were actually yaks, What are they doing in Indiana?
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
