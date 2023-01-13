Jeremiah Sehr Julian, 43, of rural Kokomo, Ind., died January 14, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born January 23, 1979 in Lafayette, Ind. to Steven & Conda (Hutson) Julian. Jeremiah was a 1998 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. Following high school he attended Parkland Junior College in Champaign, IL on a Basketball Scholarship, walked on to play basketball for University of Indianapolis and received his bachelor’s degree in communication from Purdue University. He was currently working in Quality Control for NHK in Frankfort. Jeremiah attended Connection Point Church in West Lafayette. He was a member of the NRA, and was a fan of the Indianapolis 500. His senior year of high school, he was the only male to be nominated for McDonald’s All-American Team from an 1A school. Jeremiah took pride in giving back to the youth. Basketball was his life and he coached at Legacy in Lafayette and previously coached at Benton Central, and.

