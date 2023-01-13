Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Prairie Girls Defeat Frankfort Tuesday Evening
Frankfort Varsity girls continue to struggle on the court. They are a young team that continues to work hard and cause turnovers but simply struggle getting the ball in the hoop. Although they lost to Clinton Prairie by a big margin 57-8 The girls never give up. Clinton Prairie had...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Jeremiah S. Julian
Jeremiah Sehr Julian, 43, of rural Kokomo, Ind., died January 14, 2023 unexpectedly. He was born January 23, 1979 in Lafayette, Ind. to Steven & Conda (Hutson) Julian. Jeremiah was a 1998 graduate of Clinton Prairie High School. Following high school he attended Parkland Junior College in Champaign, IL on a Basketball Scholarship, walked on to play basketball for University of Indianapolis and received his bachelor’s degree in communication from Purdue University. He was currently working in Quality Control for NHK in Frankfort. Jeremiah attended Connection Point Church in West Lafayette. He was a member of the NRA, and was a fan of the Indianapolis 500. His senior year of high school, he was the only male to be nominated for McDonald’s All-American Team from an 1A school. Jeremiah took pride in giving back to the youth. Basketball was his life and he coached at Legacy in Lafayette and previously coached at Benton Central, and.
clintoncountydailynews.com
$cholarship Opportunity for Clinton Prairie Senior
MULBERRY COMMUNITY CLUB: Roy C. Cleaver Memorial Scholarship. Mulberry Community Club will be giving a $500 Scholarship to a worthy Clinton Prairie High School graduation Senior to pursue an education at an Indiana institution of higher learning. Applications may be picked up at Clinton Prairie High School or at the...
clintoncountydailynews.com
McCauley Named District 3 Conservation Officer of the Year
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan McCauley has been selected as the 2022 District 3 Officer of the Year. District 3 includes Benton, Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe, Warren, and White counties. McCauley is assigned to Clinton County and has been a conservation officer since 2014. In addition to his...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Sharon “Sherry” Kay Palmer
born August 9, 1938, who most recently lived at Clinton House went to her eternal home on January 15, 2023. She was 84 years old. Her death was due to heart failure. At an early age, she became a member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Frankfort, IN. While she will be missed by so many, we are thankful that she is in the arms of our Lord and family.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez
Juan Carlos Guzman Lopez , 29, of Frankfort, passed away at his home on January 12, 2023. Please check back for a full obituary. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Day & Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort. The funeral mass will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Frankfort, with Father Paul Cochran officiating.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Camp Cullom to Host The Great Backyard Bird Count
Bird lovers far and wide are invited to Camp Cullom Saturday February 18 from 2pm to 4pm. Camp Cullom will host “The Great Backyard Bird Count” complete with training and a checklist for your observations, Hot Chocolate and Snacks. The Great Backyard Bird Count contributes to understanding global...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Paul “P.R.” Ray Riley
76, of Forest, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 16, 2023. Born in Veedersburg on June 18, 1946, Paul was the son of Franklin and Geraldine “Vera” (Abernathy) Riley. After graduating high school, Paul served in the Army Air Force. He worked as a...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Pursuit Ends in Apprehension of Violent Ohio Fugitive
At approximately 3:16 a.m. Monday, a Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on Interstate-65 southbound near the 129 Mile-Marker. The vehicle was unable to stay in the appropriate lane and the officer suspected possible operating while intoxicated/impaired. The vehicle refused to stop, and a vehicle pursuit was...
