Nixon, Alexander Selected to AP All-Pro Team

Keisean Nixon was the first-team kickoff returner in the annual Associated Press All-Pro team.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – How good was Keisean Nixon as the Green Bay Packers’ kickoff returner? So good that he needed only 12 games to earn first-team All-Pro honors.

Nixon was Green Bay’s only first-team selection on The Associated Press’ annual All-Pro team, which was released on Friday . The AP team is considered the official All-Pro team.

Nixon didn’t get his first shot on returns until Week 6 against the Jets. He had a 32-yarder in his only opportunity in that game. He was off and running from there. Nixon led the NFL with a 28.8-yard average. His five returns of 50-plus yards led the NFL, including a 93-yarder vs. Miami in Week 16 and a 105-yard touchdown vs. Minnesota in Week 17.

“Really proud of the way he … responded to the opportunities given to him, not only in the teams stuff but in defense, as well,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said during his season-ending news conference on Friday. “When we identified him in the middle of last season as a nickel-corner-type player – we knew we were losing Chandon (Sullivan) at the end of the year and we were going to have to fill that spot – we were really excited about him as that and knew he was a good teams player, good gunner, good cover guy.

“Obviously, none of us knew what kind of returner was going to come out of that, and that was a pleasant surprise. When the opportunity came, was just really proud of how he attacked it.”

The AP has had an All-Pro kick returner since 1976. Nixon is the first Packers player to win a spot on the exclusive team. He is the first Packers player to get on for special teams since Chris Jacke in 1993.

Nixon got 44 of the 50 first-place votes . Minnesota’s Kene Nwangwu finished second while not receiving any first-place votes. Buffalo’s Nyheim Hines, who returned two kickoffs for touchdowns in Week 18 against New England, received five first-place votes and finished third.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander was a second-team choice at corner. Jets rookie Sauce Gardner and Denver’s Patrick Surtain were the first-team corners. Alexander got 16 first-place votes and finished third in the voting. He was a second-team choice in 2020, as well.

Nixon and Alexander were the only players at any position to get votes.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson were the only unanimous selections. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 49ers edge defender Nick Bosa and Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones each got 49 of 50 first-team votes. The Chiefs and 49ers led the way with four first-teamers apiece.

Raiders receiver Davante Adams, a two-time All-Pro with the Packers, was a first-team choice following his first season in Las Vegas.

Here is the full AP team .

More Green Bay Packers News

Watch: The best of Jaire Alexander

Were Packers relatively healthy or especially injured?

Quay Walker one of two Packers to get all-rookie honors

One of the worst teams money could buy

Upheaval in the passing game … again

Bad habit: Packers play worst when best is required

Nathaniel Hackett and the Packers’ fool’s gold zone

Packers sign Etling, Goodson, “Freaks List” member

Packers sign kicker to futures contract

Tom Brady’s advice to Aaron Rodgers

Matt LaFleur anticipates sticking with Joe Barry

With no surgery scheduled, David Bakhtiari sees bright future

Packers’ 2023 schedule is complete