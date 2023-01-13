Magic Update Jalen Suggs' Status for Jazz Matchup

Here's your Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic injury report.

The Utah Jazz will take on Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic on Friday night in Salt Lake City. The Magic will be looking to continue their trend of recent road success, but it might be without a couple of key contributors. Jalen Suggs (ankle) and Kevon Harris (back) are listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

The Jazz will be without starting center Kelly Olynyk (ankle), while shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is listed as questionable. Also, backup point guard Collin Sexton will play after missing the last five games due to a sore hamstring.

With Olynyk down, first-year head coach Will Hardy decided to reshuffle the starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers . Rookie Center Walker Kessler replaced Olynyk, while shooting guard Malik Beasley started in place of forward Jarred Vanderbilt.

Beginning the game with three guards, along with Kessler, gave the Jazz better spacing in their half-court sets and more rim protection on the defensive end. Whether the change will continue when Olynyk comes back remains to be seen, but the shakeup contributed to the win over Donovan Mitchell and the Cavaliers.

Utah winning games during this stretch is crucial if it wants to be a part of the playoff conversation moving forward. 10 out of Utah's next 12 games will be at home, where the team boasts a 13-7 record this year.

The oddsmaker have the Jazz coming out on top on Friday night as they opened up as a 5.5-point favorite against the Magic. Tip-off is at 7:00 pm MDT,

