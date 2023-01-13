Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
OCPD Identify Suspect Killed During OKC Pursuit
Oklahoma City Police have identified the suspect who died at the end of a pursuit that stretched across the city on Monday. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Steven Nelson. OCPD said an officer spotted a truck that was stolen out of Missouri Monday afternoon. The stolen vehicle information...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office looking for leads after vandals blow up mailbox
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is looking for help after vandals blew up a brick mailbox over the weekend. Deputies said the incident happened around midnight Saturday near SE 29th and Henney. Surveillance video shows two big explosions that leveled the mailbox. A car is...
okcfox.com
Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of former Millwood football standout
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star on January 1. Destiny Adams, 21, was arrested on a complaint of accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Tuesday.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Woman killed after getting shot in a car by someone handling a firearm
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fatal shooting last Friday appears to be "completely accidental," Oklahoma City police said on Tuesday. Police responded to St. Anthony’s Hospital around 10:30 p.m. on Friday after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital in a private car. Officers learned that 41-year-old Lizmanelle...
okcfox.com
OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
KOCO
Hours before a child’s remains found in Grady County, Athena Brownfield caregiver appears in court
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Just hours before a child’s remains were found in Grady County, one of Athena Brownfield’s caregivers appeared in court. Attorneys wanted a gag order in the case which has drawn a huge online following. The court wouldn’t allow cameras in or outside but KOCO 5 was in the room as Alysia Adams stood before a judge.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
KOCO
First on KOCO 5: Video shows court appearance of man connected to missing 4-year-old girl
A male caregiver for a missing 4-year-old girl in Cyril is facing charges of murder in the first degree and child neglect. Ivon Adams appeared in court for the first time Friday in Arizona, days after a search began for Athena Brownfield. “So it looks like you have a warrant...
okcfox.com
'Very dangerous': Deadly police pursuit stops suspect from reaching MLK Day parade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police are responding to a fatal crash in northwest Oklahoma City that left one person dead. The situation could've been a lot worse than what it turned out to be. Oklahoma City Police Department (OKCPD) officer Gary Knight tells Fox 25 it looked like the suspect was heading downtown towards the MLK Day parade.
KOCO
Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
OSBI Issues Statement On Arrests Connected To Disappearance Of 4-Year-Old Girl
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) issued a statement regarding the suspect arrested in connection to the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from Cyril. The male suspect in the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, is facing a murder count in Oklahoma. Ivon Adams (3/12/1986) is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets
CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
news9.com
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
Man Speaks Out After Witnessing Crash At End Of Police Pursuit In SE OKC
Oklahoma City Police have identified the man who led police on a high-speed chase Friday before rolling his car several times. 55-year-old Daniel Woods is in jail on a long list of complaints, including aggravated assault and battery on a police officer. One man who saw the crash thought it...
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
News On 6
17-Year-Old Shooting Victim's Mother Speaks Out After Suspect's Arrested
A metro mother is outraged after her teenage son's accused killer claimed the shooting was accidental. Police said 18-year-old Prince Ordu turned himself in on Wednesday and was arrested on one complaint of second-degree murder. Questions still surround the events that led up to a fatal shooting earlier in the...
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Police Identify Driver After Chase, Crash In SE OKC
A police pursuit ended with a crash Friday afternoon in the southeast part of the Oklahoma City metro. Oklahoma City Police said Daniel Woods was arrested after leading officers on a pursuit. Police said Woods was taken to a nearby hospital to get checked out and is being booked into...
Arrest made in Cyril missing girl case as search continues
As the search for four-year old Athena Brownfield continues, OSBI announced the first perceivable break in the case Thursday, with the arrest of a caretaker.
news9.com
Oklahoma City Police Asking For Help Identifying Stolen Motorcycle Suspect
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in connection to a stolen motorcycle. The suspect was caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from the Crest Foods grocery store at Northwest 23rd Street and North Meridian Avenue. He was seen with a group of...
