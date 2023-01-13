ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

okcfox.com

OKCPD looking for person of interest in forgery investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in identifying a person involved in a forgery. Police say this man attempted to pass a forged check at the Midfirst Bank near I-240 and Penn. A quick-thinking teller recognized that the account had been closed...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police respond to scene of possible shots fired in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Police responded to a scene of possible shots fired Sunday in Norman. Officers responded to a scene near 12th Avenue Northeast and East Rock Creek Road where possible shots were fired. Police on the scene told KOCO 5 no one was injured. KOCO 5 expects an...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma police warn residents of highly addictive substances about to hit streets

CHOCTAW, Okla. - An Oklahoma police department is warning people of highly addictive substances about to hit their streets and the nation. The Choctaw Department said these substances go by names like "Thin Mints," "Caramel DeLites," "Peanut Butter Patties," and "Lemonades." They said "these substances are distributed by strong, smart,...
CHOCTAW, OK
news9.com

1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run

A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

17-Year-Old Shooting Victim's Mother Speaks Out After Suspect's Arrested

A metro mother is outraged after her teenage son's accused killer claimed the shooting was accidental. Police said 18-year-old Prince Ordu turned himself in on Wednesday and was arrested on one complaint of second-degree murder. Questions still surround the events that led up to a fatal shooting earlier in the...
MUSTANG, OK

