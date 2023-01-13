ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

WIBW

Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 56-year-old woman from Ensign died in a one-vehicle crash reported Monday morning in Ford County. It happened about 9:20 a.m. on 105 Road, about half of a mile south of Upland Road, in rural Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2013 Cadillac SUV,...
FORD COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Game warden helps save first snowy owl recorded in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A sheriff's office in western Kansas helped a game warden save an injured snowy owl on Sunday. The Lane County sheriff's Office says they assisted in safely capturing the first snowy owl ever recorded in Lane County and taking it to a rehad center where it will be treated for its injuries.
LANE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
DODGE CITY, KS

