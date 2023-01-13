Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Garden City PD looking for suspect in stabbing case
The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public's help finding a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Saturday morning.
WIBW
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
Dodge City man dies in Clark County crash
It happened around 11 a.m. Monday on 160 Highway, about 2.5 miles east of the U283 junction.
KWCH.com
Gray County woman killed in Ford County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 56-year-old woman from Ensign died in a one-vehicle crash reported Monday morning in Ford County. It happened about 9:20 a.m. on 105 Road, about half of a mile south of Upland Road, in rural Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2013 Cadillac SUV,...
KAKE TV
Game warden helps save first snowy owl recorded in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A sheriff's office in western Kansas helped a game warden save an injured snowy owl on Sunday. The Lane County sheriff's Office says they assisted in safely capturing the first snowy owl ever recorded in Lane County and taking it to a rehad center where it will be treated for its injuries.
KAKE TV
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
Cattle trucks collide, road reopens after closure
Police say two semitrucks carrying cattle crashed at U.S. Highway 156 and Kansas Highway 23, about 21 miles east of Garden City.
