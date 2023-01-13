ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 5 days ago

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.

The Lottery said Pierre Bourgoignie, 58, of Miami claimed the prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game on behalf of K-Rod Revocable Living Trust.

Only 1 top prize left in these multi-million dollar Florida lottery games

Bourgoignie took his prize as a one-time payment of $820,000.

The lottery said the 58-year-old bought his winning ticket from the Publix on 1601 Promenade Boulevard in Weston. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $50 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game offers a top prize of $25 million, the largest offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

According to the Florida Lottery, there is one $25 million prize left. The lottery also had 49 $1 million prizes left.

Comments / 15

Pippy
5d ago

I just cannot bring myself to buy a 50$ scratch ticket I'm way to poor

Reply(3)
8
Farah se Mwen
5d ago

What's the point of getting a trust to claim your prize, as an attempt to try and remain anonymous anymore, if the FL Lottery is still just going to put your name & age out there 🤔

Reply(1)
2
