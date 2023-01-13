ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter of immigrant farmworkers named chair of state Senate Agriculture Committee

By Juan Esparza Loera
 5 days ago

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Bakersfield, succeeds former state Sen. Andreas Borgeas as chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture.

Hurtado, the daughter of immigrant farmworkers,welcomed the appointment by Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins.

“As a daughter of immigrant agricultural workers, I am proud to be the first Latina to lead this committee,” said Hurtado in a press statement.

“When I think about immigrant agricultural workers, I think about the hard work and long days my parents endured, but I also think about the many opportunities employers provided them with – opportunities that allowed them to fulfill the American Dream.”

Hurtado, who squeaked through reelection in the 16th District, said she wants to “provide a voice for people like them and for those whose voices often go unheard in Sacramento, like those of immigrant women, women farmers, and small farmers.”

The committee reviews legislation on a wide array of topics, including food standards and labeling, agricultural technology, farmland preservation and conservation, and food system security for the $50 billion industry..

Also on the committee are Vice Chair Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield; and members Marie Alvarado-Gil, D-Jackson; and, Steve Padilla, D-San Diego.

Hernán Hernández, executive director of the California Farmworker Foundation, lauded Hurtado’s appointment.

“We know she will continue to be a voice for those who often go unheard in Sacramento, like farmworkers,” said Hernández. “Her innovative solutions to the problems we are facing in California offer the fresh perspective we need today.”

Hurtado wasn’t the only Valley lawmaker appointed a committee chair.

State Sen. Ana Caballero, D-Merced, was chosen to lead the Government and Finance Committee; and, state Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman, D-Stockton, will lead the Health Committee.

Also, state Sen. Marie Alvarado Gil, D-Jackson, will lead the Human Services Committee.

Seven of the state Senate’s 23 committees will be chaired by six Latinas and one Latino.

Those include state Sens. Monique Limón of Santa Bárbara (Banking and Financial Institutions); Susan Rubio of Baldwin Park (Insurance); Bob Archuleta of Pico Rivera (Military and Veterans Affair); and, Lena A. González of Long Beach (Transportation).

Budget subcommittee chairs are Caroline Menjivar of San Fernando Valley (Health and Human Services); Steve Padilla of San Diego (State Administration and General Services); and, María Elena Durazo of Los Ángeles (Corrections, Public Safety, Judiciary, Labor and Transportation).

Soria to head Assembly Veterans Committee

Of the state Assembly’s 33 committees, Latinos will chair 11 of them.

Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria, D-Fresno, was appointed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón to chair the Military and Veterans Committee.

“I’m thankful for the assignment and stand ready to get to work serving our nearly 1.5 million veterans across the state,” said Esmeralda, who recently wrapped up eight years on the Fresno City Council. “Our veterans served our country and we now have a duty to serve them as they apply for access to benefits and services.

Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua, D-Stockton, will chair the Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy Committee.

Other Latino chairs include Robert Rivas of Hollister (Agriculture); Sharon Quick Silva of Fullerton (Arts, Entertainment, Sports and Tourism); Freddie Rodríguez of Pomona (Emergency Management); Miguel Santiago of Los Ángeles (Governmental Organization); and, Cecilia M. Aguiar-Curry of Winters (Local Government).

Also named chairs were Luz M. Rivas of San Fernando Valley (Natural Resources); James Ramos of San Bernardino (Rules); and Eduardo García of Coachella (Utilities).

Republican vice chairs include Juan Alanis of Modesto (Public Safety), and Josh Hoover of Folsom (Environmental Safety and Toxic Mixes). Hoover is also vice chair of the Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy Committee.

Subcommittee chairs include Dr. Joaquín Arámbula of Fresno (Health and Human Services), Wendy Carrillo of Los Ángeles (State Administration), and, Mía Bonta of Oakland (Public Safety).

Fresno, CA
