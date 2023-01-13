ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KXL

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Tests Positive For COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the Federal Reserve announced. Powell is “up to date” with all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, the Fed said, and is working from home. The Fed’s next interest...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXL

China Records 1st Population Fall In Decades As Births Drop

BEIJING (AP) – Official statistics show that China’s population shrank for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plunged. That adds to pressure on leaders to keep the economy growing despite an aging workforce and at a time of rising tension with the U.S. Despite...
Robb Report

Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.

As China eases its Covid restrictions, its residents are headed to their favorite high-end retailers—at least, that’s what luxury companies are hoping. Chinese spenders saved an estimated $827 billion (5.6 trillion yuan) during pandemic lockdowns over the past three years, according to Bloomberg. Now, high-end retailers worldwide are looking for that stashed cash to turn into a spending spree, as the market waits for consumers to partake in revenge shopping. But there are no guarantees that shoppers will relinquish their savings. While global brands are hoping to see a similar retail boom in China as the one seen in the US, where...
KXL

US, Ukraine Top Military Chiefs Meet In Person For 1st Time

A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) – The top U.S. military officer has traveled to a site near the Ukraine-Poland border and talked with his Ukrainian counterpart face to face for the first time. The meeting underscores the growing ties between the two militaries and comes at a...

